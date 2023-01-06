ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Creek Township, PA

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pC2Um_0k62p2jB00

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game is responsible for pushing a button at the end of a 30-second clock allowing patrons to place bets.

Man charged with threats to kill husband with axe

Investigators said they learned Kutney pushed the button early allowing a casino customer, Louis Attilo Grasso, 66, of New York, to see the numbers before placing his bet.

State police stated as a result of the scheme Grasso won $17,521 on December 30 and again on Thursday when Grasso won $4,125.

As stated in the affidavit, Kutney admitted to pushing the button on the machine early allowing Grasso to see the numbers.

Kutney and Grasso have been charged with criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, and fraud to manipulate win.

The pair were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 unsecured bail, each.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 7

 

