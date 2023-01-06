Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Hugh Jackman Has Six Months to Get in Wolverine Shape for ‘Deadpool 3’
For about one more week, Hugh Jackman will be playing the title role in The Music Man on Broadway. Then he’s got to slip back into the adamantium claws of Wolverine for the tenth time to play Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. But that’s a process that takes a lot of time.
‘M3GAN’ Was Supposed To Be ‘Way Gorier’
M3GAN beat the odds and performed extremely well at the box office last weekend. Maybe that's thanks to the PG-13 rating... but the original cut of the movie was far gorier. Of course, it's not often that a January horror film makes this kind of money. The film was initially expected to make between $17 and $20 million in its opening weekend but raked in $11 million on its first day online.
‘Avatar 2’ Has Made Enough Money To Ensure More Sequels
James Cameron has an ambitious plan for the Avatar franchise, in part because James Cameron only has ambitious plans for everything and anything in his life. When he agreed to make more of these movies, it was never just to make one sequel, it was for an entire series of sequels. And as he planned, the number of sequels kept expanding. Last we heard, he had firm designs on making four Avatar sequels — but has already said he has ideas for at least two more films after that, movies that he probably wouldn’t even be physically capable of making himself just because of how long these things take to make and his own age. (Cameron turns 69 later this year.)
‘Midsommar’ Director Ari Aster Is Back With First ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer
It’s 2023 now, so it’s about time we started seeing some trailers for our most anticipated 2023 movies. Here’s the first one for Beau Is Afraid the third film from one of our best modern horror filmmakers, Ari Aster. His previous films are the disturbing Hereditary and the super-disturbing Midsommar. Will Beau Is Afraid continue the trend?
Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Golden Globes For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s awards campaign is off to a very good start. The original Black Panther was nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture, but won none of the prizes. This year, Wakanda Forever is nominated for only two awards, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song — but it already won one. Angela Bassett took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress, playing the late T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, the queen of Wakanda.
The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri Both Renewed for Second Seasons
Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd will keep on talking, now that their eponymous freshman daytime programs — The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri — have each been renewed through the 2023-24 TV season. Hosted by EGOT winner Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted as the 2022-23 TV season’s No. 1 new first-run series (for the premiere week of Sept. 12) in both households and total viewers, and it is the No. 1 new first-run strip this season in average weekly reach (5.2 million total viewers). “Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the...
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
Hugh Jackman Says Incidents on Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Set Would ‘Not Happen Now’
Bryan Singer, the director of the X-Men trilogy, recently came under fire for his on-set behavior and now one of his most famous stars, X-Men mainstay Hugh Jackman, spoke about his experience with the director. While the X-Men trilogy Singer directed may have paved the way for superhero movies going into the next decade, his methods may have been less than savory.
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip
That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Is Worth A Watch
I've been a fan of Sylvester Stallone since whatever movies starring him my dad first let me watch, probably Rocky and First Blood. When I caught word that he was in a new TV series called Tulsa King, I didn't even need to watch a trailer or preview, I was in. Fortunately, I already have Paramount Plus so I can continue to get my new Star Trek fixes, as that's the platform Sly's new show is on.
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season
You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer. AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes. Here’s how they describe the final...
Watch Billy Idol Unveil His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Billy Idol unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday with help from fellow rocker Henry Rollins and graphic designer Shepard Fairey. The ceremony, which can be seen below, included a speech from Idol before the star – the 2,573rd to be placed, and located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard – was revealed.
‘The Last Of Us’ Reviews Call It the Best Video Game Adaptation Ever
Video game fans have grown accustomed to disappointment any and every time their beloved artform gets adapted to movies and TV shows. They always turn out badly. But it seems like The Last Of Us is the very rare exception to the rule. The new HBO series version of the...
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
Review: M3GAN Is Predictable, But Not Boring
My wife won't watch horror movies, or even movies she caught a preview of that appear to be creepy in any way. I don't mind flicks like that and really enjoy seeing films in the theaters. I have plenty of people other than the wife I can go to a...
