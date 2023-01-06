Read full article on original website
Related
Get Crafty at These Amazing Upstate New York Craft and Art Shops
Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.
Famous Celebrity Chef Stops by Central New York Restaurant for Dinner
You never know who is going to come for a meal. A famous chef stopped for dinner at one Central New York restaurant. Anne Burrell, a celebrity chef on the Food Network, popped into The Creekside Inn in Oneida. The restaurant shared a picture of Burrell with their head chef Richie Conway.
Asian Anyone? New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Central New York
Asian anyone? The wait is over. A new sushi restaurant has finally opened in the former Moe's in North Utica. Tai Chi Bubble Tea is open. And they serve so much more than just tea. You can enjoy sushi burritos, rice bowls, and the famous ramen. "Taichi Bubble Tea comes...
Oh Dough! Girl Scout Cookie Sales Delayed in New York & Pennsylvania
It's Girl Scout cookie time. Except in New York. The annual Girl Scout cookie sales kicked off on January 10, 2023. Just not in New York and parts of Pennsylvania. We'll have to wait a little longer. Girl Scouts of NY Penn Pathways which serves 24 counties in New York...
Bed Bugs Back in New York! 2 on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List
When the cold weather hits in the north, many travel south, including the bugs. But like humans, some still hang around New York. There are two places in the Empire State on Orkin's annual list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities. The Big Apple has a big bed bug problem....
‘Flavortown, NY': Which Guy Fieri-Approved Restaurant is New York’s Best?
When it comes to the category of best restaurants in the United States, few are more well-versed in the field than Guy Fieri. The larger-than-life Food Network chef has been the host of the half-hour TV series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for *checks notes* a whopping 42 seasons, during which he has travelled the country to sample some of the best eats in each of the 50 states.
Surprised? New York Ranks Top 3 for Best States to Raise a Family
Many people may dream of moving to another state in order to properly raise their family. But when it comes down to the numbers, maybe you shouldn't be packing your bags so soon. WalletHub recently released their newest study, ranking "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family". They...
New York’s Legendary Crone Statue Is The Creepiest Story You’ll Read Today
The Catskills aren't only known for the amazing beauty, apparently it's known for it's paranormal history. The Crone Statue is part of The Traveling Museum of the Paranormal and Occult and it still is baffling investigators each and every day. Lead investigators on the statue are husband and wife team...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
Which is Worse? An Overly Warm or Brutally Cold Winter in Upstate NY
The debate that's gone on for years, can we decide what's worse?. One thing everybody talks about, whether you live or have lived in Upstate New York, is the crazy weather we get during the winter. Over the years, we've seen a mix of both insane snow storms and extreme heat waves.
Pro Ferrari Driver Makes Pit Stop by This Local Pizzeria in Central NY
Imagine going to work and seeing a celebrity walk through the front door. Luck or not, this story is awesome!. It was just another weekend for Ivan Delia and his crew making pizza at his family's pizza shop, Joe's New York Pizzeria in West Winfield. That's when someone familiar walked through the door.
The Food Network Is Wrong- Best Cheese Dish In New York Not In Upstate?
Who doesn't love cheese? The Food Network went on a quest to find the best cheese dish in every state. Honestly, New York they completely ignored Upstate. Let's review your favorite cheese dishes- Ooey gooey quesadillas, creamy bowls of macaroni and cheese, pizza piled high with extra cheese, and of course stringy mozzarella sticks to name a few. There are very few cravings that the cheese can’t satisfy.
Where Does New York Rank Among the 50 States for Life Expectancy?
Are you getting the most out of your time on Earth here in the state of New York?. Across the entire country, life expectancy is down. In 2021 it took a dip to 76.4 years, which was the second year in a row the average had dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. This was obviously a ripple effect from the COVID-19 pandemic and the population thinning that caused.
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers
Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
Here’s How To Feel Like Legendary Actor Danny DeVito In Central New York
If you've ever dreamed of becoming Danny DeVito for one special day, this may be the closest thing to it here in Central New York. DeVito has been in countless plays, movies, and TV shows since the 1970s. One of his classic roles has to be the role of Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin, the main antagonist in the 1992 film Batman Returns.
Minimum Wage May Increase Every Year in New York to Keep Up with Inflation
The minimum wage in New York may increase every year to keep up with inflation. Governor Kathy Hochul wants to help New Yorkers struggling with the rising cost of living by raising the minimum wage every year. The plan is part of the 2023 State of the State. “If we...
Two NY Hunters Shoot Deer with an Illegal Pistol Out Their Car Window
There's a reason why laws are in place, and these two hunters refused to follow any of them. Now they pay the price. Two DEC Environmental Conservation Officers were recently sent to Orange County after receiving an unusual report. The caller claimed they saw two men shoot a deer out of their truck.
All Aboard! A BOGO Deal From Amtrak For Trips in New York State
One of the best ways to travel across New York state or into New York City is by train on Amtrak. I have always found it so relaxing and efficient to travel to Buffalo by train and since there are so many renovations being done to the New York State Thruway rest areas, it's the best way to travel.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0