Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
WWEEK
Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note
A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
Portland police to increase patrols around Franklin High after shooting outside school
PORTLAND, Ore. — After shots were fired outside Franklin High School on Saturday, the fourth shooting near a Portland high school this school year, leaders for Portland Public Schools and the Portland Police Bureau said they're discussing solutions to address the recent surge in gun violence near schools. In...
KATU.com
Crash blocks 185th Ave. near Baseline Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — At least one person was hurt Tuesday night in a crash on Southwest 185th Avenue in Hillsboro, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. just north of Baseline Road. Initial reports from Hillsboro Fire state that crews had to extricate someone from...
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
'He's more than a statistic': Family of murdered Portland man seeks help for all homicide victims
PORTLAND, Oregon — Battery-operated candles lit up the Vancouver waterfront, Monday night as loved ones remembered Nick Hammann, a father, son, friend and Marine. The setting was the half-way point for family between Ridgefield where Hammann grew up and Northeast Portland where police said Hammann was murdered last October.
VPD officer on leave after ‘outrageously harmful’ trans comments
A Vancouver police officer who ran for Clark County Sheriff is now on administrative leave with four ongoing investigations.
Who killed Nick Hammann? ‘Somebody knows who shot him’
Monday would have been Nick Hammann's 37th birthday. Instead his family gathered for a vigil in Vancouver to share memories of the Ridgefield native who was shot to death in Northeast Portland on October 1, 2022.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Reader discretion is advised.
The Portland Police blotter tells us that Tuesday, Jan. 3, a 25-year-old man approached a 78-year-old man on a TriMet platform and bit off his ear. In case you skimmed by that one, here it is again: He bit off the man’s ear. He chewed down the man’s flesh until it exposed part of the man’s skull.
Investigators release surveillance photos of suspect in SE Portland bank arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Fire Investigations Unit released surveillance photos of a man suspected of arson at a bank in Southeast Portland in late December. Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded around 3:13 a.m. to a fire at Bank of America on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 38th Avenue on Dec. 31, 2021. Firefighters reported seeing smoke from the building's front door when they arrived. They located several hot spots inside the building, but the fire did not spread to the basement. A second alarm was called and additional crews were deployed to help put the fire out, which was extinguished about an hour later.
Reports of Portland’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated
Last fall, on the worst day to take a helicopter ride above the city of Portland, Oregon, in months, I climbed into a Robinson 44 chopper and soared above my adopted City of Roses. The bird roared nimbly from the roof of the headquarters of Portland’s Police Bureau, the understaffed agency that has found itself a focal point of all the grown-up, big-city problems a town known to the nation for much of the last two decades as the quaint “Portlandia” now faces: a soaring homicide rate; an alarming spike in gun violence; homeless camps proliferating from one end of...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
kptv.com
Portland man with 18 prior felony convictions sentenced to federal prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man with decades of criminal history was sentenced to federal prison Monday, after firing a gun into the air outside a restaurant while fighting with his girlfriend, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office. Tyrone Lamont Allen, age 53, was arrested on November 9,...
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
KVAL
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Chronicle
Suspect in Gruesome Oregon Train Station Attack Believed Victim Was a Robot Trying to Kill Him, Court Docs Say
Koryn D. Kraemer, the 25-year-old man arrested in a gruesome attack at a Gresham MAX platform Tuesday morning, told detectives that he bit the ear off the victim because he believed the man was a robot trying to kill him, according to a court filing in the case. Kraemer pleaded...
KGW
Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 2