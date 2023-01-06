OLYMPIA, WA – After two years of delivering his State of the State Address virtually, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee stood before the joint session of the Legislature, members of the Supreme Court, and other dignitaries this morning to talk about what he thinks are the most important issues during the 2023 Legislative session. He touched on a wide variety of topics, including homelessness, salmon, climate change, reproduction rights, and public safety. He also called for the banning of “military-style assault weapons.”

