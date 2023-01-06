Read full article on original website
Can WA Law Remove Guns from People Charged with These Crimes?
I saw this question posed on Twitter and I honestly did not know the answer. "Does Washington State have laws requiring the removal or surrender of firearms from people with domestic violence charges, convictions, and/or restraining orders?" Washington State Gun Law and Violent Crime. This is an important question that...
Inslee: Homelessness, Salmon, Climate, Reproductive Rights, & Banning Military-Style Assault Weapons Among Most Important Issues During Legislative Session(Watch/Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – After two years of delivering his State of the State Address virtually, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee stood before the joint session of the Legislature, members of the Supreme Court, and other dignitaries this morning to talk about what he thinks are the most important issues during the 2023 Legislative session. He touched on a wide variety of topics, including homelessness, salmon, climate change, reproduction rights, and public safety. He also called for the banning of “military-style assault weapons.”
Klicker Bill to Encourage Salmon Recovery to Get Public Hearing This Week
OLYMPIA, WA – A public hearing will take place Thursday regarding a bill which would help improve salmon recovery in the Evergreen State. Representative Mark Klicker (R-Walla Walla) is set to testify on behalf of his House Bill 1076, which would provide an option for cities and counties looking to incorporate salmon recovery into their planning under the Growth Management Act.
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
Pierce County prosecutor claims Washington's drug law is making the community less safe
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Now that the Washington State Legislature has convened to begin its next 105-day session, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett hopes lawmakers take another look at challenges in the current drug possession law. After the state Supreme Court declared Washington’s felony drug possession statute unconstitutional...
Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2
Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?
With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
Idaho Attorney General Announces Acting Chief of the Consumer Protection Division & the Associate Attorney General
BOISE, ID – Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that Deputy Attorney General John Olson will serve as the Acting Chief of the Consumer Protection Division after longtime current chief Brett DeLange retires later this month. He has also named Mitch Toryanski to serve as Associate Attorney General on his executive team.
Rep. Jim Walsh Introduces Bill Limiting Restrictions on Religious Institutions During States of Emergency
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday that would limit the governor’s authority to close religious institutions during states of emergency. The bill, House Bill 1154, would give religious institutions protections from what Walsh called “unconstitutional attacks” during states of emergency. "Over the past...
Child-Care Crisis Squeezing Families and Workers in Washington State
Child care could be a crucial issue for state lawmakers as the session begins in Olympia today. Because of its cost, early childhood education and care is out of reach for many Washington families. On the other end, providers are struggling to pay teachers enough to keep them in the profession.
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
WA Research Council: State’s Rainy Day Fund Should Not Be Used to Pay For Gov’s Spending Proposal
OLYMPIA, WA – A potential recession is a major risk to the state revenue forecast, but Washington’s strong budget sustainability practices—including the Budget Stabilization Account (rainy day fund) will help the State through a downturn. The Washington Research Council says the money in that account should not be used to help pay for Governor Jay Inslee’s 2023-25 spending proposals.
These 3 Vehicles Don’t Need to Be Registered in Washington State
These Vehicles In Washington State Are Exempt From Registration. Driving a vehicle on the roads of Washington State requires that it be registered with the Washington Department of Licensing but there are 3 different types of vehicles that don't need to be registered in the state of Washington. As a...
Here are six issues atop the agenda for the 2023 Washington Legislature
A new statewide Crosscut/Elway poll ranked cost of living, housing costs and related economic aspects as the top voter priority, cited by 34% of respondents. Public safety, including crime and drug use, came in second place with 23% of voters mentioning that first in response to an open-ended question. Close behind, 22% of the poll respondents said addressing homelessness should be the legislature's main priority this year.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Announces Priorities for Legislative Session
The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) released a statement Thursday announcing its priorities for the upcoming state legislative session. Three out of its four listed priorities for the 2023 session involve revising police accountability measures passed by the Legislature last year. “We believe in balanced public safety...
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
WA Ranked #12 in WalletHub’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family; ID #35
LEWISTON, ID – With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as expert commentary. Washington State ranks #12, while Idaho is #35; Oregon is ranked #24 and Montana is #25.
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
