5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville Dollar General robbery deemed inside job
The Blackville Police Department (BPD) found the Dec. 28, 2022 Dollar General robbery to be an inside job and have arrested all individuals involved including a clerk and former employee. Katovius Raheem Sincino, 26, of Blackville, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in a violent crime, and...
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in Union Co.
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
WMBF
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
WRDW-TV
Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities. On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest. The...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
WRDW-TV
Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Infant found alone in apartment with deceased couple following murder-suicide
Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office say around just before midnight Wednesday they responded to the Westwood Apartments in Manning in response to gunshots. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the cries of a small child coming from inside. After forcing their...
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
Shooting of 3 leads to unrelated arrests in Sumter County
REMBERT, S.C. — Investigators are still looking for those responsible for a shooting that left three wounded in Sumter County on Tuesday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a media release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. the previous night in the area of Hines and Cimmaron roads near Rembert.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
