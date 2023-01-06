ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

thepeoplesentinel.com

Blackville Dollar General robbery deemed inside job

The Blackville Police Department (BPD) found the Dec. 28, 2022 Dollar General robbery to be an inside job and have arrested all individuals involved including a clerk and former employee. Katovius Raheem Sincino, 26, of Blackville, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in a violent crime, and...
BLACKVILLE, SC
WMBF

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken Department of Public Safety officer fired over use of force

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken police officer has been fired and could face criminal charges over his use of force in an arrest, according to authorities. On Jan. 3, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a complaint of Officer Anthony Mason using excessive force during an arrest. The...
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken man dead after single-car crash in New Ellenton

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man Sunday morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
NEW ELLENTON, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Senator Tom Davis arrested for public intoxication

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was arrested in Lexington for public intoxication on January 1, 2023. WIS has obtained dash camera and in-car footage from the Lexington Police Department showing the moments Senator Davis was arrested. Senator Davis told police he had just left a...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting of 3 leads to unrelated arrests in Sumter County

REMBERT, S.C. — Investigators are still looking for those responsible for a shooting that left three wounded in Sumter County on Tuesday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a media release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. the previous night in the area of Hines and Cimmaron roads near Rembert.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

