Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Does Lights on the Lake display stay on overnight?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Viewer, Arnold Palmer, contacted the YS Team wondering why the Lights on the Lake holiday display stays illuminated overnight when the display closes at 10 p.m. Palmer mentioned he saw the lights shine all night on December 27 into the early morning hours of December...
WKTV
Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica
CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
localsyr.com
After the holidays, donations needed at Food Bank of CNY
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff and volunteers are busy at the Food Bank of Central New York’s warehouse. “They are preparing food for shipment to some of our over 400 partner agencies throughout Northern New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Central New York,” said Brian McManus, the Chief Operations Officer. “All of that food is going to serve people in need.”
localsyr.com
Historic struggle to get flakes to fly across CNY in 2023
Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts hearts have been broken the last few winters, but the snow drought we are in the midst of the last couple weeks has been unusual. How rare has this lackluster snowless stretch been?. Well, this 12 day stretch without measurable snow is only a week off the...
waer.org
Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside
The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
Earning morning fire on Syracuse’s Northside displaces four people
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were displaced from their home in an early morning fire on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday, January 10 around 6:23 a.m. Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a house in the area of Highland Street near Graves Street with a heavy smoke condition, which was found to […]
localsyr.com
From frosty and sunny to milder and cloudy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a brief visit of Winter, a new warmup and more rain are coming later in the week. Details are below…. Clouds stubborn Wednesday but a new warm up begins. Low level moisture remains a bit stubborn so even though there may be some sun...
cnyhomepage.com
Centro Bus Changes For 2023
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Centro buses are the primary mode of public transportation for residents across the city, and with the new year, new changes to routes and fares are being looked at by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority. Centro says that in the new year, the...
localsyr.com
By the Book: Kevin in Quarantine
(WSYR-TV) — Kathy Schrecengost is a former educator turned children’s book author who has written a book about children’s outlook on quarantining. She found that during the pandemic the discussion of quarantining was tough to discuss with young ones. So, she set out to write this book and she ended up publishing it herself.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why are the new Thruway Service Areas so small?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. A viewer named Don, recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining about the new Thruway service areas. Don said the one in Chittenango is too small. He said there are fewer bathroom stalls and the common area near the Chick-Fil-A is too tight.
After resident wanders miles away, Bishop nursing home hit with NY’s harshest citation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A resident of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with memory problems walked out of the facility unnoticed Dec. 28 and was missing for more than five hours before police found him unharmed several miles away. Eight days later, the state Health Department cited Bishop for “immediate...
ithaca.com
Heat Pump Pilot Sustainable Finger Lakes
Sustainable Finger Lakes Awarded State Funding for Heat Pump Pilot In Low-Income Rentals. Ithaca’s Green New Deal just got an extra boost toward its climate goals. Sustainable Finger…
Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
localsyr.com
Will the milder winter impact home heating prices?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before winter began, it was forecast that heating your home would cost you more. For home heating oil, there were many factors at play. “Part of it came because refineries after summer had been doing maintenance and that limited their ability to supply as much heating oil and diesel as the market is looking for as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine,” explained Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
localsyr.com
What’s the status of the project to build the Syracuse STEAM High School?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Agreements have been signed and investments made for the future of the Syracuse STEAM High School, focusing on developing an education in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. But what’s the status of the project?. Jody Manning and Bruno Primerano with the...
Comments / 0