Liverpool, NY

WKTV

Spreading 'Erin's Light' in Utica

CFLR teamed up with Utica police Tuesday to hand out care packages to those struggling with homelessness and recovery. Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery. The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

After the holidays, donations needed at Food Bank of CNY

VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff and volunteers are busy at the Food Bank of Central New York’s warehouse. “They are preparing food for shipment to some of our over 400 partner agencies throughout Northern New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Central New York,” said Brian McManus, the Chief Operations Officer. “All of that food is going to serve people in need.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Historic struggle to get flakes to fly across CNY in 2023

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts hearts have been broken the last few winters, but the snow drought we are in the midst of the last couple weeks has been unusual. How rare has this lackluster snowless stretch been?. Well, this 12 day stretch without measurable snow is only a week off the...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Failed lease agreement leaves City of Syracuse equipment outside

The City of Syracuse is once again looking for space to store millions of dollars of vehicles and equipment after a proposed lease at a Dewitt warehouse fell through. Syracuse Common Councilors on Monday were asked to approve a three-year lease for 33,000 square feet of space at the former New Venture Gear factory.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

From frosty and sunny to milder and cloudy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a brief visit of Winter, a new warmup and more rain are coming later in the week. Details are below…. Clouds stubborn Wednesday but a new warm up begins. Low level moisture remains a bit stubborn so even though there may be some sun...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Centro Bus Changes For 2023

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Centro buses are the primary mode of public transportation for residents across the city, and with the new year, new changes to routes and fares are being looked at by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority. Centro says that in the new year, the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

By the Book: Kevin in Quarantine

(WSYR-TV) — Kathy Schrecengost is a former educator turned children’s book author who has written a book about children’s outlook on quarantining. She found that during the pandemic the discussion of quarantining was tough to discuss with young ones. So, she set out to write this book and she ended up publishing it herself.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Why are the new Thruway Service Areas so small?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. A viewer named Don, recently contacted the Your Stories Team complaining about the new Thruway service areas. Don said the one in Chittenango is too small. He said there are fewer bathroom stalls and the common area near the Chick-Fil-A is too tight.
CHITTENANGO, NY
ithaca.com

Heat Pump Pilot Sustainable Finger Lakes

Sustainable Finger Lakes Awarded State Funding for Heat Pump Pilot In Low-Income Rentals. Ithaca’s Green New Deal just got an extra boost toward its climate goals. Sustainable Finger…
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Firefighters save victim that fell into rocky creek

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters saved a person who fell into the Onondaga Creek off the Dickerson Street bridge near South Clinton Street on Monday, January 9. The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was alerted by the 911 center around 10:08 a.m. of a person that may have landed in the water, and when firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Will the milder winter impact home heating prices?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before winter began, it was forecast that heating your home would cost you more. For home heating oil, there were many factors at play. “Part of it came because refineries after summer had been doing maintenance and that limited their ability to supply as much heating oil and diesel as the market is looking for as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine,” explained Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

What’s the status of the project to build the Syracuse STEAM High School?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Agreements have been signed and investments made for the future of the Syracuse STEAM High School, focusing on developing an education in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields. But what’s the status of the project?. Jody Manning and Bruno Primerano with the...
SYRACUSE, NY

