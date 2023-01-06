Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax voters pass K-12 school bond again
A revote stemming from resident petitions on the $36.4 million project passed by a wider margin than the first go-around in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fairfax voters pass K-12 school bond again.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott proposes his 2023 budget adjustment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday morning in Montpelier key house representatives were introduced to Gov. Phil Scott’s Budget Adjustment Act. The adjustment comes at the halfway point of the state’s fiscal year which starts in July, making January the mid-year point. The Scott administration’s proposal includes reallocating just...
Proposed Burlington school budget would raise taxes, cut staff
The roughly $106 million budget proposal would result in a roughly 4.9% property tax increase. Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposed Burlington school budget would raise taxes, cut staff.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
vermontcatholic.org
Winooski parishioners help New Americans resettle in Vermont
When Yacouba Jacob Bogre first came to Vermont 2003 from Burkina Faso to join his wife who already had settled in Winooski, he found a welcoming home at St. Francis Xavier Parish where he was assisted with transportation, access to services and job opportunities. “People always care for each other,”...
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
The Valley Reporter
Where to board your dogs in central Vermont
Going out of town and need a place for your dog to stay? While options directly in The Valley are limited, there are several places that board dogs throughout central Vermont. Locally, there’s Lucky Dog Daycare and Boarding Facility in Warren and nearby Ripanco Kennels in Waterbury, which provides boarding, day care and grooming. Green Mountain Dog Camp doggie day care/training facility in Roxbury now also offers 24/7 boarding services for established clients only. In Barre, there is Holli-Day Care, which does both day care and boarding, and Four Paws Inn, which offers day care, boarding and grooming. There’s Riverbend Homestead in Berlin, which offers day care and boarding, Country Canine in East Orange, and Random Rescue and Central Vermont Dog Boarding in Chelsea. Additionally Valley Animal Hospital in Waitsfield and Mad River Veterinary Service in Fayston offer boarding.
Kevin Ellis: We’ve been unwilling to actually solve the homeless problem
We haven’t built enough housing because we, the voters, have made it too difficult to build that housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Kevin Ellis: We’ve been unwilling to actually solve the homeless problem.
mynbc5.com
Oliver Subaru owner living the American dream in Vermont
RUTLAND, Vt. — We've all heard that hard work will yield the greatest rewards. That's especially true for Jose Oliver, who came to the United States in pursuit of the American dream. According to the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers, only 6% of American dealerships are minority-owned. With...
Leunig’s Le Marché Café Brings Pastries and Picnic Staples to Shelburne
Is there anything more dazzling than a pastry case full of fruit-topped tarts, chocolate-coated cakes and multicolored macarons?. While many forego such sweets in the name of New Year's resolutions, the Seven Days food team continues its January tradition of celebrating them. We welcomed 2021 with a story on doughnuts and 2022 with one on croissants and kouign amanns. This year, we're dedicating a whole month's worth of stories to bakeries.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
Rev. Norman Leonard Bouchard
Norm served as an assistant seminarian in various VT Catholic Parishes, then worked for a year as a pastoral associate for St Francis of Assisi parish in Windsor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rev. Norman Leonard Bouchard.
mynbc5.com
UVM lab test collection sites hours changing this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For patients at the University of Vermont Medical Center, hours for lab test collection sites are changing this week. The change goes into effect starting today. Here’s the adjustment:. -UVM Medical Center second floor collection site: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. -7:00 a.m. to...
Monsanto clashes with Burlington School District over evidence in PCB case
Burlington wants to demolish its PCB-infested high school and have the chemical manufacturer pay for demolition and construction of a new high school. The company wants to delay demolition to preserve evidence. Read the story on VTDigger here: Monsanto clashes with Burlington School District over evidence in PCB case.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
Dr. Dan Barkhuff: Just send ‘them’ all to the ED, and let the ED figure it out
Policy got us here. Choices got us here. Choices, some done with the best intentions, got us to “yeah, I know him," and 400 hours in the ED. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Dan Barkhuff: Just send ‘them’ all to the ED, and let the ED figure it out.
wamc.org
New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh
A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh. The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany. Granmoe...
mynbc5.com
Person bit by rabid fox in Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — New York officials are reminding the public to keep pets indoors when they are not being supervised after a person was bit by a rabid fox in Ticonderoga on Thursday. The Essex County Health Department said a person was attacked and bitten by a grey fox...
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 8
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
Comments / 1