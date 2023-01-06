Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Midwest Snocross Hartford Race | By Steve Sweeney
January 8, 2023 – St. Lawrence, WI – Snowmobile racing reached new heights this weekend as Midwest Snocross Series completed its second-ever Hartford Race. Midwest Snocross Inc. President Dan Schmitz said the Hartford Race reached a record 194 racers on Saturday, which was also a circuit record. Schmitz...
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
Mihm’s in Menasha is back in business
Historic Menasha restaurant, Mihm's Charcoal Grill, is back in business with new owners, who are keeping the old legacy alive.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
captimes.com
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/7/23 Wautoma House Fire
No people or pets were injured during a house fire in Wautoma Friday afternoon. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the second floor of the home as firefighters fought the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The home is located on South Waupaca Street between West Division and West River Streets. The American Red Cross is helping the family. Those who would like to make donations should contact the Red Cross directly. (Wautoma Police Department photo).
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Transfer Portal: 2 Receivers Post Pics In Badgers Uniforms
The Wisconsin football program is not done in the transfer portal. After gaining some major skill position recruits, Luke Fickell and his staff are trying to get more talent to Madison. There were a pair of former Cincinnati wide receivers that visited and it seems like the visit went well.
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family continues to search as efforts from law enforcement dwindle
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been almost two months since 27-year-old Christopher Miller was last seen, and while efforts within law enforcement have come to a halt, Miller’s family has no plans of stopping their own search for Chris. Tammy James, Chris’s mother says while her family...
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Madison
Madison might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Madison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
UPMATTERS
From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
Comments / 0