Odessa, TX

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.

According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Comfort Inn and Suites on JBS Parkway to investigate an active disturbance. Inside the lobby of the hotel, investigators met with Starling and his pregnant girlfriend- both denied that any physical disturbance had taken place.

Employees and security video, however, told a different story. Investigators said Starling was seen on video hitting the woman’s vehicle with his own. Following the crash, the victim was seen trying to walk away but investigators said Starling followed and punched the victim three times in the face.

Starling was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $20,000.

Comments / 1

Garth Rodriguez
4d ago

I mean to say it's sum body for everybody out here and he had the nerve to hit 🎯 on sum one wit his crazy looking ahh

Reply
2
 

