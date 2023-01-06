ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
wdrb.com

Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
WHAS11

LMPD identifies man killed in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3

Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
wcluradio.com

Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash

GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding with in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
Wave 3

Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
WHAS11

WHAS11

