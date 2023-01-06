Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
Wave 3
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood. Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022. Police were called to the...
Wave 3
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
WLKY.com
Man injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near Breckinridge Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. That's a residential area just off of Breckinridge Lane, where it meets Six Mile Lane. LMPD Sixth...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates triple shooting in Russell neighborhood that killed 2 men, injured a juvenile
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a triple shooting where two men were killed and a juvenile was shot in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
Man, 61, dies while in custody of Louisville jail
A 61-year-old man died while in custody of Louisville’s downtown jail Monday afternoon, the thirteenth such death in a little more than a year.
wdrb.com
Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, car crashes into laundromat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 63-year-old woman was shot to death over the weekend -- but that's not the only crime scene that unfolded in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood that night. Around the same time as a deadly shooting on Sale Avenue, just after midnight on...
WLKY.com
Dozens of cars riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People living in a Fern Creek apartment complex are sounding the alarm after dozens of shots were fired in a late evening drive-by. A grandmother who doesn't want to be identified says she's lived at the Vines at Stony Brook apartments for nearly a decade. She...
LMPD identifies man killed in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Wave 3
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges were filed against Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, after an investigation begun in October by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with abducting child from Austin school arrested again for domestic battery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman arrested last week for abducting a child from a school in southern Indiana is facing new charges. Last Monday (Jan. 2), Brittany Hurtt was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-year-old girl from an elementary school playground in Austin, Ind. The child was returned safely...
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
Wave 3
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Wave 3
Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
WLKY.com
Family offering reward for information about man killed in 2021 Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 2021 murder victim is desperate for answers and now taking matters into their own hands with reward money for whoever can help police put the person responsible behind bars. Dalton Morrow II was shot just outside his apartment building on Utah Avenue...
wcluradio.com
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding with in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
Wave 3
Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
Wave 3
Hardin County couple arrested; accused of seriously injuring 5-year-old
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County couple is facing abuse charges after a 5-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Kentucky State Police said they were contacted on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. regarding a child that was brought into Baptist Health Hardin with suspicious injuries. The child...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 1