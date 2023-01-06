Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
hypebeast.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Was Released on $250M Bail and Elon Musk Confirmed He’ll Resign As Twitter CEO in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry saw a development in the case of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. After the disgraced crypto founder was extradited from the Bahamas and returned to U.S. soil, he was ultimately released on a $250 million USD bail. Meta wrapped up a 2018 class-action lawsuit with a...
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs
Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
WBAY Green Bay
Richest billionaires in Wisconsin
(Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Black WSJ Reporter Handcuffed While Interviewing Bank Customers: Video
'There was a very real feeling that my life could be in danger for doing nothing more than standing outside of bank trying to do my job,' said Dion Rabouin, a Wall Street Journal finance reporter.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Salesforce's massive layoffs are a sign for Silicon Valley that the worst is yet to come
After a bad 2022, analysts say that Salesforce, Microsoft, and other cloud companies will see more customers cut costs. The results could get grim.
teslarati.com
Tesla customers in China storm showrooms protesting missed discount
Tesla customers in China have been spotted protesting what they deem a missed discount on their vehicle purchases. In the final months of 2022, Tesla stimulated sales globally by offering discounts on popular models. These discounts often came with the caveat that customers must pick up the vehicle before the end of the year. But now, Tesla has made price cuts more perminent in China, substantially slashing starting prices for popular models. This, in turn, has sparked outrage from customers who purchased their vehicles before the price cut was introduced.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk
Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
Amazon announces layoffs of at least 18,000 jobs
Why are Amazon, Salesforce and Meta laying off so many employees? What jobs is Amazon cutting?
A new website compiles salaries for jobs at 700 top tech firms, from Amazon to Google — see what your job is worth
Comprehensive.io gathers pay ranges, which companies must now list on job posts in tech hubs like NYC and California, at firms like Amazon and Netflix.
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
CoinDesk
Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Henry Bzeih, global chief strategy officer...
Amazon Stock Active As CEO Andy Jassy Confirms Plans To Cut 18,000 Jobs
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Thursday after the CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the tech and online retail giant is preparing a bigger-than-expected series of layoffs and job cuts amid what it called an "uncertain and difficult" global economy. The Wall Street Journal had said Amazon will...
Tesla ≠ Apple. Elon Musk ≠ Steve Jobs. Cars ≠ iPhones.
Many people are quick to compare Tesla to Apple and Musk to Jobs. But the similarities wane when you look beyond surface level.
CAR AND DRIVER
VinFast, Vietnamese Startup, Says Americans Can Get Its EVs This Year
VinFast, a Vietnamese startup automaker, announced it will start taking orders for its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs starting in March. The company had previously announced it would start delivering its larger VF8 to the U.S., but customers have not received them as of the beginning of January. The subcompact...
