Las Vegas, NV

The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
WBAY Green Bay

Richest billionaires in Wisconsin

(Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla customers in China storm showrooms protesting missed discount

Tesla customers in China have been spotted protesting what they deem a missed discount on their vehicle purchases. In the final months of 2022, Tesla stimulated sales globally by offering discounts on popular models. These discounts often came with the caveat that customers must pick up the vehicle before the end of the year. But now, Tesla has made price cuts more perminent in China, substantially slashing starting prices for popular models. This, in turn, has sparked outrage from customers who purchased their vehicles before the price cut was introduced.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk

Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
Reuters

Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
CoinDesk

Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Henry Bzeih, global chief strategy officer...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Active As CEO Andy Jassy Confirms Plans To Cut 18,000 Jobs

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Thursday after the CEO Andy Jassy confirmed the tech and online retail giant is preparing a bigger-than-expected series of layoffs and job cuts amid what it called an "uncertain and difficult" global economy. The Wall Street Journal had said Amazon will...
CAR AND DRIVER

VinFast, Vietnamese Startup, Says Americans Can Get Its EVs This Year

VinFast, a Vietnamese startup automaker, announced it will start taking orders for its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs starting in March. The company had previously announced it would start delivering its larger VF8 to the U.S., but customers have not received them as of the beginning of January. The subcompact...
CALIFORNIA STATE

