Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
President Biden facing criticism over handling of classified documents as VP
As President Joe Biden meets with his regional counterparts in Mexico City on Tuesday, he's facing sharp new criticism over his handling of classified documents from his time as vice president. As President Joe Biden meets with his regional counterparts in Mexico City on Tuesday, he's facing sharp new criticism...
Fact check: Is gun violence 23 times higher in the U.S. than the EU?
The day after six people died in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart, Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., D-Chesapeake, said the nation must discuss why it has so many "homicides and handgun killings." "When you compare us here in this country to the European Union, we’re something like 23...
Why Ukrainian troops are being sent to Oklahoma for training
How long will the training take? How will the U.S. training Ukrainian troops affect the war with Russia?
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
CNN — US consumer borrowing continued its strong upward climb in November, increasing by $27.96 billion from the month before, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the revised $29.12 billion jump seen in October...
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, report says
CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg reported. A US Consumer Product Safety commissioner told Bloomberg gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table. Products that can't be...
Bonds are back, but for how long?
CNN — Stocks soared on Friday to their best day in more than a month. The Dow gained 700 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 2.3% and 2.6% respectively, as traders bet that a slowdown in wage growth could mean that inflation may finally be cooling off.
