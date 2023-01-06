ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

President Biden facing criticism over handling of classified documents as VP

As President Joe Biden meets with his regional counterparts in Mexico City on Tuesday, he's facing sharp new criticism over his handling of classified documents from his time as vice president. As President Joe Biden meets with his regional counterparts in Mexico City on Tuesday, he's facing sharp new criticism...
WRAL

Fact check: Is gun violence 23 times higher in the U.S. than the EU?

The day after six people died in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart, Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., D-Chesapeake, said the nation must discuss why it has so many "homicides and handgun killings." "When you compare us here in this country to the European Union, we’re something like 23...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRAL

US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November

CNN — US consumer borrowing continued its strong upward climb in November, increasing by $27.96 billion from the month before, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the revised $29.12 billion jump seen in October...
WRAL

Bonds are back, but for how long?

CNN — Stocks soared on Friday to their best day in more than a month. The Dow gained 700 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 2.3% and 2.6% respectively, as traders bet that a slowdown in wage growth could mean that inflation may finally be cooling off.

