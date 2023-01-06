Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Audit finds Louisiana state agencies failed to submit required performance reports
Numerous Louisiana agencies failed to submit quarterly performance information required by law in 2022 and many blamed staffing issues as the reason, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a Performance Indicator Summary Report last week that highlights agencies that failed to log required quarterly information into...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana lawmakers considering moving up start date on future sessions
Louisiana lawmakers may want to consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to lawmakers on a special joint study committee. A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing in Baton Rouge on Tuesday to explore...
bizmagsb.com
Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc announces new officers and members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc. has elected new officers and executive committee members for 2023. Chair Wayne Brown of Brown Builders, Bossier City; Vice-Chair Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport; and Secretary/Treasurer Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands LLC, Mandeville. Tim Temple, Temptan LLC—Baton Rouge, will continue on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.
bizmagsb.com
This is the poorest town in Louisiana
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
bizmagsb.com
LWCC’s Holiday Giving Contest provides $20,000 to state nonprofits
BATON ROUGE – LWCC announced today a donation of $20,000 to three Louisiana-based nonprofits working to celebrate and elevate the state. The three organizations receiving funds are the Educational & Treatment Council, Inc. (Lake Charles), Maddie’s Footprints (Lafayette), and the Youth Service Bureau of St. Tammany Parish (Covington).
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
bizmagsb.com
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser to seek re-election
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser yesterday officially announced his intention to seek re-election to the Office of Lt. Governor. In a statement sent to supporters, Nungesser said, “It is an honor and one of the great privileges of my life to welcome the world to Louisiana as your Lt. Governor. We have enjoyed record-breaking success in tourism, saved our State Parks, saved our museums, and built a hospitality industry in Louisiana that delivered almost $2 billion in annual taxes for our state that our citizens didn’t have to spend. But the worst pandemic in our lifetime and a series of devastating storms leaves me with unfinished business to bring tourism back to its peak performance, especially for the near 250,000 families who rely on this industry for their livelihoods. For that reason, and after much thought and prayer, I have decided to seek re-election to the Office of Lt. Governor.”
bizmagsb.com
Governor announces new and returning higher education board members
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a round of new appointees and reappointments Friday to Louisiana’s higher education governing boards. The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors is comprised of 15 members who serve staggered six-year terms and one student member who serves a one-year term. Edwards reappointed Lola Dunahoe, Al Perkins, Elizabeth Pierra and Julie Stokes. All four were sworn in for another six-year term at Wednesday’s board meeting.
