FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Seahawks news: Geno Smith’s immediate plead to Lions after overtime win vs. Rams
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks did their part to move closer to securing a playoff berth by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday, 19-16. But winning their last two games of the 2022 NFL regular season was not going to be enough for the Seahawks to join the postseason party. All they need to do is for the Detroit Lions not to lose Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Aaron Rodgers Was Mad After Throwing a Possible Season-Ending Interception Against Detroit
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers throws clutch interception against Lions, looks mad.
Packers' Matt LaFleur denounces Quay Walker's actions after he pushes Lions trainer: 'That is unacceptable'
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions after he pushed a member of the Lions' medical staff.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023
As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
Detroit News
Michigan running back Blake Corum to return next season for 'unfinished business'
Michigan running back Blake Corum, a consensus All-American last season, will return for his senior season, saying among his goals has been leaving a legacy while fulfilling a commitment to his education. Corum,who is recovering from knee surgery from a late-season injury, first shared his news Monday on the Rich...
Detroit News
Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans
Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
Lions rookie report: Rookie heroics lead to win over Packers
The Detroit Lions may not have been fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but this win over the Green Bay Packers sure felt like a meaningful game. Winning 20-16, Detroit got off to a slow start but things seemed to have clicked for them in the second half. Thanks to some heroics by members of the rookie class, Detroit came out victorious and eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention.
Detroit News
After 'big surprise,' Matt Vierling, Nick Maton embrace opportunity with Tigers
Detroit — One minute you are basking in the still-warm glow of a National League pennant, reliving the thrilling run to the World Series. The next minute, well, you’re traded to a team that’s lost 526 games over the last six years and hasn’t sniffed the postseason since 2014.
Detroit News
Niyo: If Goff's a 'perfect fit,' maybe Lions have flipped script
Allen Park — Jared Goff took a victory lap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Or half of one, at least, following the Lions’ season-ending triumph in Green Bay. Once the postgame handshakes and interviews were done on the field after Detroit’s 20-16 win, Goff took off down the sideline behind the visitors’ bench, where hundreds of fans — almost all of them wearing Lions jerseys — were still basking in the moment.
Detroit News
Report: Colts put in request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the team’s head-coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Monday evening that Glenn, who was a popular name for head-coaching vacancies this time last year, was requested by the...
Detroit News
Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators
Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Look: NFL World Is Heartbroken For Lions Fans
Needing help from Baker Mayfield and the Rams on Sunday, the Detroit Lions were this close to having a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, it wasn't meant to be, as LA fell to the Seahawks in overtime. The NFL world was heartbroken for...
