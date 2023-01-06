ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Seahawks news: Geno Smith’s immediate plead to Lions after overtime win vs. Rams

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks did their part to move closer to securing a playoff berth by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday, 19-16. But winning their last two games of the 2022 NFL regular season was not going to be enough for the Seahawks to join the postseason party. All they need to do is for the Detroit Lions not to lose Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023

As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company

Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans

Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie report: Rookie heroics lead to win over Packers

The Detroit Lions may not have been fighting for a spot in the playoffs, but this win over the Green Bay Packers sure felt like a meaningful game. Winning 20-16, Detroit got off to a slow start but things seemed to have clicked for them in the second half. Thanks to some heroics by members of the rookie class, Detroit came out victorious and eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: If Goff's a 'perfect fit,' maybe Lions have flipped script

Allen Park — Jared Goff took a victory lap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Or half of one, at least, following the Lions’ season-ending triumph in Green Bay. Once the postgame handshakes and interviews were done on the field after Detroit’s 20-16 win, Goff took off down the sideline behind the visitors’ bench, where hundreds of fans — almost all of them wearing Lions jerseys — were still basking in the moment.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators

Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Heartbroken For Lions Fans

Needing help from Baker Mayfield and the Rams on Sunday, the Detroit Lions were this close to having a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, it wasn't meant to be, as LA fell to the Seahawks in overtime. The NFL world was heartbroken for...
DETROIT, MI

