Commentary: In learning about guns, I started as a sheep

“That’s it,” he says. “That’s the gun for you.”

He’s Miguel Casas, who is leading a session for women called “Guns and Roses.” It is sponsored by Sheepdog Initiative, a ministry that works to stop human trafficking. How? By giving weapons training courses and selling gun-related merchandise. The session that I’ve enrolled in is designed to allow women to shoot five different guns to get a feel for what we might ask to see if we go into a gun store to arm ourselves. And no, the ministry does not sell guns.

In today’s session there is a Glock 19, a Sig Sauer 938, a Citadel 1911, a .357 magnum and a pretty purple gun designed for us gals, a Ruger .22. Miguel disapproves of the Ruger.

When I’m facing the target, I’m surprised in every case by the force of the bullet leaving the gun. It’s no wonder those who have guns feel powerful. Firing a shot is like unleashing a thunderbolt.

On the down side, my hands are quaking a little. Miguel has to keep telling me to keep my finger off the trigger and I fight mightily to do just that. On the fourth gun, my finger obeys. Manuel tells me the ammunition I’m using is .38, which lessens the way that the gun, after firing, pushes up and back.

The .357 is the only revolver. It feels heavy in a good way in my hand. When the bullet I’ve shot hits exactly where it’s supposed to, Miguel says it’s what I should own if I decide to own one. It did feel good. And so did the Glock.

There’s no pressure to buy anything, but I end up purchasing a camo hat. I’m intrigued when Miguel tells us he can build a holster into nearly any purse to use for concealed carry. He shows us a Guess purse and sure enough, there’s a place inside one of the zippered compartments for your Ruger or your Sig or whatever. If you want a holster configured into the purse you ordinarily carry, it will cost you about $250.

Remember, Sheepdog Initiative is a ministry, so don’t be surprised when there are an extraordinary number of references to Jesus or to God. The minute I entered the house where we watched videos of people doing dumb things with guns and hurting themselves, I sat across from a wall decorated entirely in crucifixes.

I enjoyed the experience. Miguel Casas is the expert who led the session. It was informative and best of all, I started as a sheep, a woman wary of guns and ended up feeling that I am, or at least I could be, a warrior.

For more information contact Sheepdoginitiativeinfo@gmail.com.

Banks is a contributing columnist for the Advertiser. She lives in Bastrop and is the author of several novels. See her work at carolynbanks.com.