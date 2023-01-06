Florida Man Crushes It, Winning $15 Million On $30 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

TFP FIle Photo

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.

Allen purchased his winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 1405 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

