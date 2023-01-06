ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Florida Man Crushes It, Winning $15 Million On $30 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmHCU_0k62mX0o00 TFP FIle Photo

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.

Allen purchased his winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 1405 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

In the news: $41 Million Winning Florida Lotto Ticket Sold At Publix Location On Christmas Eve

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 11

windows open
4d ago

congratulations 🎊 hahaha 😁 could just imagine how he reacted when scratching the ticket..

Reply
8
Brandon Lesgo
4d ago

Congrats! Now, go into hiding! Long lost relatives, in-laws and outlaws will come for you.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Orange County woman claims $1 million from winning scratch-off ticket

APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka woman is $1 million richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Florenda Zelaya claimed the massive prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Zelaya...
APOPKA, FL
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
151K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy