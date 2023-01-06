Sophia Smith makes history with U.S. Soccer award

It's noteworthy anytime your name is up alongside soccer records with Mia Hamm.

That's the latest highlight for Sophia Smith, who on Friday was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for 2022.

The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Hamm won it at 22 in 1994. Smith scored 11 goals for the USA in 2022 and started a team-high 17 matches. She's the youngest player to lead the USA in scoring since 1993 and was the youngest-ever NWSL MVP with her club team, the Portland Thorns.

Smith is also the first Black player to win the award.

“Obviously this is surreal, and I’m super humbled,” Smith said in a news release. “It’s been a very exciting year, and certainly there’s been some challenges, but just being able to grow and develop in the environments with the National Team and the Thorns, and being surround by such amazing players, players that I have looked up to for so long, has pushed me to become a better player and person.”

Smith, who went to Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, wasn't named to the U.S. January national team camp, but, if healthy, will be on the World Cup team this summer.

