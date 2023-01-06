ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

15 comedians coming to Charleston this year

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL3in_0k62lMaG00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new year will be full of laughs as a slew of popular comedians make their way to Charleston in 2023.

Many comedy icons and those who have risen to fame through social media like TikTok and YouTube will head to the Lowcountry for shows in both North Charleston and Charleston.

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

Award-winning actor and comedian Tim Allen (Home Improvement, The Santa Clause) will kick off the year with laughs at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 6. This is an 18+ show. ( tickets )

Jim Gaffigan , a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to entertainment, will bring his unique brand of humor to the North Charleston Coliseum on January 26. ( tickets )

Comedic icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. They are set to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 27. ( tickets )

The King of Queens will make a stop in the Holy City in February. Kevin James is set to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center as part of his ‘Irregardless Tour’ on February 4. ( tickets )

Comedian and rapper Karlous Miller will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on February 17. ( tickets )

Fortune Feimster , who rose to fame on the late-night talk show ‘Chelsea Lately,’ will make a return to Charleston on March 26. Fortune surged in popularity on social media during the pandemic and through her podcast, Sincerely, Fortune. That show will take place at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston. ( tickets )

“You might be a redneck if…” Comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy and the very funny southern belle Leanne Morgan will perform along with special guest Dusty Slay at the North Charleston Coliseum on May 17. ( tickets )

From television to podcasts, Nikki Glaser is sure to shock and bring laughs when she hits the stage during her upcoming tour. Glaser is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on March 4. ( tickets )

Colleen Ballinger , who has delighted YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok viewers as her alter ego Miranda Sings for years, will perform in character at the Charleston Music Hall on March 11. ( tickets )

Comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire Chelcie Lynn will hit the Charleston Music Hall stage on March 14. The comedian is best known for her character Trailer Trash Tammy which has taken the social media world by storm. ( tickets )

Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross (Waiting for Guffman, Men in Black) will appear at the Charleston Music Hall on April 15. ( tickets )

Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on June 23. Cho has appeared in myriad movies and television shows. She was also named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time. ( tickets )

This story previews some of the top comedic acts coming to the Charleston, SC area in 2023. For a full list, check with each venue.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

TikTok star Jxdn to perform in Charleston on world tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular TikTok creator turned rockstar will perform in Charleston in March. Jxdn, formally known as Jaden Hossler, will bring his debut headline ‘TELL ME ABOUT TOMORROW WORLD TOUR’ to Music Farm on March 31. According to Music Farm, Jxdn broke into the music industry after conquering more than 22 million social […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Taste of Folly 20023 happening Jan 13-14

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach’s annual celebration of food and drinks returns January 13 and 14, 2023. The event will begin Friday with the cocktail competition at the Tides Hotel from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Bartenders from around the island will face off in the battle for Folly’s best cocktail. A limited number […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Topgolf announces opening date for North Charleston venue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month. Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative. The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

24-hour indoor golf venue coming to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17. The attraction will feature four golf simulators and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Kim Coleman Makes Vanity Salon a Cut Above

I was a stylist at the time. An opportunity came up with a space being available, and that’s when I decided to take a chance. We opened our Mount Pleasant location 12 years ago. Our second location (West Ashley) has been open for five years. What is it like...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA

Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fort Dorchester hosts statewide robotics kickoff Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics kickoff on Saturday. FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions. At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks. FIRST […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cat missing for several years found thanks to microchip

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A cat who went missing four years ago in South Carolina has been reunited with its owner. The 18-year-old cat, named Shyla, was microchipped, and rescued from a shelter out in California several years ago. And no matter where she moved, her owner always kept records updated. That microchip came […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firefighter cancer awareness month in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) is spreading awareness about cancer in firemen and firewomen. In Charleston, local firefighter John Baker is helping educate people about the fact that firefighters are at a higher risk of developing cancer than the general public. “It’s gut-wrenching. It really is. I’ve personally known people who […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy