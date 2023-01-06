15 comedians coming to Charleston this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new year will be full of laughs as a slew of popular comedians make their way to Charleston in 2023.

Many comedy icons and those who have risen to fame through social media like TikTok and YouTube will head to the Lowcountry for shows in both North Charleston and Charleston.

Award-winning actor and comedian Tim Allen (Home Improvement, The Santa Clause) will kick off the year with laughs at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 6. This is an 18+ show. ( tickets )

Jim Gaffigan , a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to entertainment, will bring his unique brand of humor to the North Charleston Coliseum on January 26. ( tickets )

Comedic icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. They are set to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 27. ( tickets )

The King of Queens will make a stop in the Holy City in February. Kevin James is set to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center as part of his ‘Irregardless Tour’ on February 4. ( tickets )

Comedian and rapper Karlous Miller will perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on February 17. ( tickets )

Fortune Feimster , who rose to fame on the late-night talk show ‘Chelsea Lately,’ will make a return to Charleston on March 26. Fortune surged in popularity on social media during the pandemic and through her podcast, Sincerely, Fortune. That show will take place at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in North Charleston. ( tickets )

“You might be a redneck if…” Comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy and the very funny southern belle Leanne Morgan will perform along with special guest Dusty Slay at the North Charleston Coliseum on May 17. ( tickets )

From television to podcasts, Nikki Glaser is sure to shock and bring laughs when she hits the stage during her upcoming tour. Glaser is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on March 4. ( tickets )

Colleen Ballinger , who has delighted YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok viewers as her alter ego Miranda Sings for years, will perform in character at the Charleston Music Hall on March 11. ( tickets )

Comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire Chelcie Lynn will hit the Charleston Music Hall stage on March 14. The comedian is best known for her character Trailer Trash Tammy which has taken the social media world by storm. ( tickets )

Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross (Waiting for Guffman, Men in Black) will appear at the Charleston Music Hall on April 15. ( tickets )

Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on June 23. Cho has appeared in myriad movies and television shows. She was also named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time. ( tickets )

This story previews some of the top comedic acts coming to the Charleston, SC area in 2023. For a full list, check with each venue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.