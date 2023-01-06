The YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com will be broadcasting the Tonight’s (Tuesday, January 10th) Clarion at Keystone girls’ basketball game. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have all the action, with the contest being broadcast on D9and10Sports.com as well as all of the YDL Sports Network social media channels. Depending on the length of the Junior Varsity Game, airtime should be between 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

CLARION, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO