Hillsborough County, FL

cbs12.com

Man wanted for stealing vacuums in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are looking for Cassius Butler, 55, for dealing in stolen property and grand theft. On Dec. 13, deputies say Butler stole two Dyson vacuums, valued at about $650 apiece, from a Polk County retailer. An investigation discovered...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire

BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Florida mother intentionally drives into lake, killing herself and her two sons: Sheriff

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say new information reveals the cause of death surrounding three bodies found in a submerged car in Central Florida. The Lakeland Police Department said on Friday, Dec. 30, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported submerged car along the west side of Lake Wire. At the scene, officers found a vehicle 15 feet from the shoreline. The fire department and dive teams were called to search and remove the vehicle from the water.
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
LAKELAND, FL

