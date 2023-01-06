Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
No charges, but no job after Florida deputy found with 9 mini whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
Man critically injured in shooting at park in St. Petersburg
A man was left critically injured after a shooting at a park in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
cbs12.com
Man wanted for stealing vacuums in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are looking for Cassius Butler, 55, for dealing in stolen property and grand theft. On Dec. 13, deputies say Butler stole two Dyson vacuums, valued at about $650 apiece, from a Polk County retailer. An investigation discovered...
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
HCSO investigating murder-suicide in Wimauma
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Wimauma that happened Friday morning.
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Tampa woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
Deputies investigate double shooting in Brooksville
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a Shooting call at a residence on Powell Road in Brooksville around 9:18 p.m. today.
fox13news.com
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives. According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday. The argument escalated and both men were...
cw34.com
Florida mother intentionally drives into lake, killing herself and her two sons: Sheriff
LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say new information reveals the cause of death surrounding three bodies found in a submerged car in Central Florida. The Lakeland Police Department said on Friday, Dec. 30, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported submerged car along the west side of Lake Wire. At the scene, officers found a vehicle 15 feet from the shoreline. The fire department and dive teams were called to search and remove the vehicle from the water.
10NEWS
Mother, 2 sons dead after woman intentionally drove car into Lake Wire, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wauchula mother intentionally drove her car into a lake in Lakeland, leading to the death of her and her two young sons, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire while she and her two sons, ages 4 and 9, were inside. The car was then found by rescuers on the west side of the lake about 15 feet from the shoreline, police said in a previous news release.
Hernando County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 13-year-old
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Brooksville 13-year-old, according to a news release. Avery Mercado was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at her home located on Spring Prairie Road, the sheriff's office said. Mercado is described as 5-foot-3 and...
Police: mom found submerged in car with kids drove into lake intentionally
Lakeland Police Department stated Thursday that all evidence suggests that a woman who was found dead in a submerged car with two children on Dec. 30 drove into the lake intentionally.
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
