Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks Recruiting: Pair of 2024 5-star recruits will visit Arkansas this week, attend No. 15 Hoop Hogs-No. 4 Alabama matchup

LITTLE ROCK — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first home matchup of nationally Top 15-ranked teams since February 1995 when they host No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and just like they’ve done in recent seasons Head Hog Eric Musselman and his coaching staff will roll out the red carpet for 5-star visitors who will attend a high-profile game as part of their on-campus visits.
Poffenbarger Earns Fourth SEC Freshman of the Week Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saylor Poffenbarger has received her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Tuesday. She has earned back her title for receiving the most SEC Freshman of the Week awards in the league this season. Poffenbarger is coming off her best week...
Bowerman preseason watch list includes Razorback Britton Wilson

NEW ORLEANS – Razorback Britton Wilson is among 10 athletes named to The Bowerman 2023 women’s preseason watch list, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. A semifinalist for the annual award last season, Wilson makes her first appearance on a preseason watch list. The Bowerman is the highest honor...
Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program

Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23
Alfahiym Walcott, former Baylor DB, announces SEC commitment

Alfahiym Walcott played for a former SEC coach for 3 seasons. Now he’s heading to Arkansas to get the SEC experience. Walcott announced his transfer commitment to Sam Pittman’s program on Sunday via social media. Walcott visited the Razorbacks and decided to end his transfer recruitment, calling off...
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn.
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
Justina Price

What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.
Cameron Eittreim

5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive In

Fort Smith is one of the oldest and most vibrant cities in the state of Arkansas, which is why I enjoy living here. But there is an especially unique vibe when it comes to the culinary scene in town. Some of the restaurants have been in business for over fifty years. With that plethora of time and experience the food and recipes have been perfected over decades of experience.
