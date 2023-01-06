ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

trentondaily.com

Trenton Public Schools to Host Parent Connect Series

Our families are the center of our lives – when our families are happy and healthy, the rest of our life can flow from that strong foundation. Trenton Public Schools recently announced the launch of their Strengthening Families seminars, which will empower parents to connect with their little ones more. The workshops are designed for parents of 6-11-year-old students. Sessions will be held every Tuesday starting January 10th. The sessions will conclude on April 11th, 2023. Childcare will be provided to attendees. The sessions are held from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at 108 N. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ.
TRENTON, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County Commissioners to host free expungement event on MLK Day

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 16, the Commissioners will be partnering with Camden County College, the Volunteer UP legal clinic and ARCHER Attorneys at Law, to host a free expungement event at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can meet with an attorney, free of charge, to discuss getting their criminal records expunged.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill leaders reflects on 2022 accomplishments

Cherry Hill council unanimously voted for David Fleisher as president and Brian Bauerle as vice president during its first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Following their swearing in by county Commissioner Melinda Kane, Fleisher recapped council’s accomplishments in 2022. “After extensive public input, we passed a sweeping...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
somerspoint.com

New Leaders at Stockton University’s Public Policy Center Advisory Board

New officers have taken leadership roles on the advisory board of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. New Jersey labor leader and consultant Richard Tolson of Ocean City was elected chairman of the Hughes Center Steering Committee. Kim Schalek Downe of Millville, CEO and president of Salmon Ventures Limited, was elected vice chair.
GALLOWAY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

‘The words are what hit everybody’

Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot

TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

