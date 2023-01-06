Read full article on original website
Our families are the center of our lives – when our families are happy and healthy, the rest of our life can flow from that strong foundation. Trenton Public Schools recently announced the launch of their Strengthening Families seminars, which will empower parents to connect with their little ones more. The workshops are designed for parents of 6-11-year-old students. Sessions will be held every Tuesday starting January 10th. The sessions will conclude on April 11th, 2023. Childcare will be provided to attendees. The sessions are held from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at 108 N. Clinton Ave., Trenton, NJ.
Camden County Commissioners to host free expungement event on MLK Day
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 16, the Commissioners will be partnering with Camden County College, the Volunteer UP legal clinic and ARCHER Attorneys at Law, to host a free expungement event at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can meet with an attorney, free of charge, to discuss getting their criminal records expunged.
Four members sworn in at Cherry Hill board of ed reorganization
The Cherry Hill Board of Education’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 set the tone for a new year. The board swore in four members: Gina Winters and Joel Mayer, both incumbents; and two new faces, Adam Greenbaum and Kim Gallagher. Except for Gallagher’s one-year term, the newcomers will serve for three years.
Cherry Hill leaders reflects on 2022 accomplishments
Cherry Hill council unanimously voted for David Fleisher as president and Brian Bauerle as vice president during its first meeting of the year on Jan. 4. Following their swearing in by county Commissioner Melinda Kane, Fleisher recapped council’s accomplishments in 2022. “After extensive public input, we passed a sweeping...
New Leaders at Stockton University’s Public Policy Center Advisory Board
New officers have taken leadership roles on the advisory board of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. New Jersey labor leader and consultant Richard Tolson of Ocean City was elected chairman of the Hughes Center Steering Committee. Kim Schalek Downe of Millville, CEO and president of Salmon Ventures Limited, was elected vice chair.
Candy Bingo returns to Cherry Hill Public Library
Gather your friends and family and spend the afternoon with CHPL as you try your best at Bingo on Feb. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. All participants will receive candy with their registration fee. Some candy may contain nuts. Doors open at 2 p.m. and Bingo begins promptly at 2:15 p.m.
‘The words are what hit everybody’
Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
No more new Super Wawas or gas stations in Cherry Hill? Zoning changes make it tough to build.
A Super Wawa or similar project that combines gasoline stations with food preparation stores probably will never be built in Cherry Hill again, according to a new ordinance that late last year amended the Township's zoning code. Even building a new gasoline station could be a stretch in the Township...
Year ahead for Cherry Hill’s school districts
The Cherry Hill’s school district tackled big projects in 2022 that included a bond referendum, middle-school redistricting and school start times. In the new year, there will be more of the same. An initial $300 million in bonds were sold on Dec. 8 to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at...
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
Death Of Toms River High School Senior Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The death of Toms River High School East senior Michael J. Goodfriend has prompted a massive wave of support throughout the community. Michael died at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, his obituary says. He was 17. A lifelong Toms River resident, Michael was a high...
Camden County’s COVID reports for December and January
The Camden County Department of Health is announced new COVID cases throughout December and January. Between Wednesday, Dec. 14 to Tuesday, Dec. 20, there were 614 new COVID-cases and four COVID-related deaths. An additional 220 cases were detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number to 834. The outcomes from...
After more than a decade, Philly will reopen its waitlist for housing vouchers
For the first time in more than a decade, Philadelphia residents with low income will soon have the chance to apply for housing vouchers from the federal government. The Philadelphia Housing Authority has cleared the waitlist for its Housing Choice Voucher Program, putting the agency in the position to accept new applications for the rent subsidy.
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
