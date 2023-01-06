Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news
There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
Look: Damar Hamlin Has 3-Word Message For Josh Allen
Damar Hamlin won't be on the field with his teammates against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he's definitely going to be watching. Hamlin is six days removed from going into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before the Bills-Bengals game was canceled.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Breaking: Rams Player Taken To Hospital Following Game
A Los Angeles Rams player was taken to the hospital following his team's game on Sunday. The Rams fell to the Seahawks in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Russ Yeast was taken into the hospital. "Rams safety Russ Yeast has been...
Tony Romo was a complete mess during Patriots-Bills
CBS analyst Tony Romo was on the call for Patriots-Bills Sunday, and promptly talked over one of the most incredible moments in NFL history, while offering little insight.
Breaking: Legendary NFL Quarterback Apparently Fired
A legendary NFL quarterback appears to have been fired by his team on Sunday. Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to social media to announce the tough news on Sunday afternoon before kickoff. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
After 49 years of earning a football paycheck, Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar to retire
DENVER — If there was a Mount Rushmore of NFL position coaches, a hunk of granite would have to be chiseled out for Bill Kollar. An NFL defensive line coach for 32 consecutive seasons until scaling back to a defensive consultant this year, Kollar is retiring from coaching essentially effective after the Broncos’ 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed?
Sean McVay has not committed to returning as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, and that may have more to do with the current state of the team than his rumored interest in television jobs. There were rumors during the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year that McVay might retire or take... The post Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns part ways with Bernie Kosar after former NFL star places bet on team to win
The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Bernie Kosar after the former quarterback placed a bet on the team to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NFL Head Coach Apologizes Following His Final Game
The New York Jets' 2022 season ended in disappointment, with no playoff berth and a regular season finale loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh issued an apology to everyone. “You know, I say sorry to everybody . . . all the players, all...
Breaking: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Fired Monday
The Cleveland Browns ended their 2022 season in disappointment on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the year. Monday morning, the Browns made a change. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning. Woods was responsible for a disappointing Browns defense. Fans had been calling...
Bengals players Burrow, Hubbard part of group of athletes reportedly buying farmland
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard are reportedly part of a group of professional athletes buying farmland in Iowa to lease back to farmers. According to FrontOfficeSports.com the group is purchasing a 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm in northern Iowa that was arranged by...
'Happy to be back in Buffalo': Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, New York on Monday. "I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care...
Messages from Damar Hamlin before Bills beat Patriots, clinching No. 2 seed in AFC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHAM) — In the team's first game since Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest last week, the Bills took care of business at home against the Patriots, clinching the number 2 seed in the AFC. Before the game, Hamlin, still in a Cincinnati hospital, tweeted...
Analysis: Bengals take care of Ravens, turn attention to playoff re-match
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It wasn't pretty but the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for their eighth straight victory and a franchise record-tying 12th win in the regular-season. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner joined Local 12...
