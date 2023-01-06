Hiring event at Federal Prison in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Terre Haute is holding a hiring event Saturday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Front Lobby located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South. That’s just off of State Road 63.ISP Troopers could see $17,000 starting pay increase
FCC Terre Haute is seeking to hire more than 34 correctional officers. The salary range for
Correctional Officers is $46,973 to $67,712 which does not include shift differential, overtime,
and holidays.
According to a release from FCC, a career at the penitentiary offers job security and a multitude of benefits including law enforcement retirement in 20-25 years, a retirement plan that provides benefits from three different sources: a Basic Benefit Plan (immediate annuity), Social Security (supplement) and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) similar to a 401k in which the agency matches the first 5% applied each pay period.Hope to rebuild Mecca’s iconic landmark
To apply for a Correctional Officer and other vacancies, go to www.usajobs.gov . To learn of the
opportunities available, visit www.bop.gov . For specific job questions and hiring
information, please call or email the Human Resource Department at (812)244-4400 ext. 4420 or
email .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0