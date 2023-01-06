Hiring event at Federal Prison in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Terre Haute is holding a hiring event Saturday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Front Lobby located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South. That’s just off of State Road 63.

FCC Terre Haute is seeking to hire more than 34 correctional officers. The salary range for

Correctional Officers is $46,973 to $67,712 which does not include shift differential, overtime,

and holidays.

According to a release from FCC, a career at the penitentiary offers job security and a multitude of benefits including law enforcement retirement in 20-25 years, a retirement plan that provides benefits from three different sources: a Basic Benefit Plan (immediate annuity), Social Security (supplement) and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) similar to a 401k in which the agency matches the first 5% applied each pay period.

To apply for a Correctional Officer and other vacancies, go to www.usajobs.gov . To learn of the

opportunities available, visit www.bop.gov . For specific job questions and hiring

information, please call or email the Human Resource Department at (812)244-4400 ext. 4420 or

email .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.