Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/9/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Jan. 9:. At 5:38 a.m. to the intersection of West 12th Street and Four J Road for a two-vehicle head on collision. Firefighters extricated two patients from the vehicles. At 6:29 a.m. to Nathan...
county17.com
Campbell County to complete voter registration purge by Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County voters who didn’t vote in the November 2022 general election must notify the county’s elections office by Jan. 30 to remain actively registered to vote. Otherwise, they will need to complete a new voter registration to vote in the next election, according...
county17.com
Greg Steward named Chief Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County and Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Henkes today announced the appointment of Greg Steward as Chief Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney. Steward graduated from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2011 and was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar the same year, a news release states. For eight years, Steward has served as an assistant district attorney for the Sixth Prosecutorial District of Oklahoma.
county17.com
Campbell County Health security official will make Chamber presentation on safety Jan. 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Head of Security Lt. Adam Boothe said he’s looking forward to helping improve community safety through a “Chat with the Chamber” presentation he will make Jan. 18. The event will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. that day in...
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
county17.com
Gillette Walmart to offer free cholesterol screenings, vision products Jan. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette’s Walmart will participate in the chain’s first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14. The Gillette store is one of more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country participating in the quarterly event that encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their health numbers, but also providing them with tools and resources to seek care and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles, according to a news release from the company. The additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress, the release said.
county17.com
World language curriculum, drug test policy on Jan. 10 Campbell school board agenda
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County school board’s meetings tomorrow night will include updates on the district’s world languages curriculum, website and more. The website committee update will take place at the 5 p.m. dinner meeting, which is in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. 8th St., Gillette. The board’s regular meeting will follow, at 6 p.m.
county17.com
Campbell school board will interview 9 candidates Jan. 17 for open seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District received applications from nine people for former school board member Ken Clouston’s seat:. Interviews will take place on the afternoon of Jan. 17 in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The board will...
county17.com
Campbell school district official says locals should get involved in new state taskforce
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Human Resources Director Larry Reznicek said it’s extremely important that local residents and personnel apply for a new state taskforce. The Wyoming Department of Education announced today it’s partnering with the Wyoming Professional Standards Board to set up the taskforce. The...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Resident Dead After Being Involved In Single Vehicle Wreck In Cold Snowy Weather
A Buffalo man is dead after being involved in a one vehicle roll-over about 2 weeks ago. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sometime overnight from December 21st to the 22nd, 43-year old Aaron Little Bald Eagle was traveling south in his vehicle on Mosier Gulch Road, when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Isn’t Just About Steak. Passion For Pottery Led To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Wood-Fired Pizza
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Pizza Carrello co-owner Ariane Jimison moved to Gillette from Fallon — a small Montana community of about 200 people — she was in culture shock. Not because Fallon is so much smaller than Gillette, a community of around...
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
county17.com
4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
county17.com
Slight chance of snow flurries possible; sun and high of 42 forecast
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There is a slight chance for snow flurries with no accumulation this morning before the clouds roll out, the sun comes out and the high gets to near 42 degrees. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says snow chances fall away around 2...
county17.com
Campbell County Health nephrologist who served 2 US presidents, Congress takes on new role
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health’s Dr. Eric Sawyers has been serving as director of the dialysis center since 2019. Now, the doctor who served Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress is expanding his services by seeing nephrology patients in the Complex and Internal Medicine Clinic.
Comments / 0