wnewsj.com
City elevator gets an update
The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
wnewsj.com
Steed named commissioner president
Kerry Steed was named Clinton County Commissioner president during the commissioners’ first meeting of 2023 on Monday. “Serving the public as President of the Board of Commissioners is the highest honor of my career,” said a statement from Steed. “Putting the community first and working with my fellow Commissioners to implement county wide Broadband, expand Economic Development Opportunities, and satisfy the needs of the taxpayers are my top priorities for 2023.”
wnewsj.com
‘Real Change Wilmington’ launches community resource list
WILMINGTON — Dustin Pearce and his team at Makeshark Website Marketing in downtown Wilmington have launched “Real Change Wilmington” — an online and print resource created to help empower individuals in need and educate the community on topics like addiction recovery, housing, child care, and more.
wnewsj.com
Two locals named to Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List
Two Wilmington residents were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University Dean’s List for fall semester 2022: Paiton Walker and Chloe Williams. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Learn...
WCPO
Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
wnewsj.com
Johannes receives Health Commissioner’s Award
The 2022 Health Commissioner’s Award recipient is the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Environmental Health Director Matt Johannes. This annual award recognizes an employee for their loyalty, dedication and service to the CCHD, the Clinton County Board of Health and the citizens of Clinton County. Johannes will be retiring from his role as the environmental health director on Feb. 28, 2023, the position he has held since 1996. Johannes is pictured with Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.
Ohio expected to get its first World Heritage Site in Hopewell earthworks this summer, Gov. Mike DeWine says
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s 2,000-year-old Hopewell ceremonial earthworks around Ohio are expected to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer by United Nations officials, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his second inaugural address Monday. The earthworks, made up of several archeological sites in Ross, Warren and Licking counties,...
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Williamsburg 70, East Clinton 31
WILLIAMSBURG — Outscored 23-3 in the third period, East Clinton lost to Williamsburg Tuesday night 70-31 in SBAAC National Division boys basketball. “The score doesn’t reflect how we played,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “The guys fought hard. We played very unselfish, at times a little too unselfish.”
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Goshen 60, Wilmington 50
WILMINGTON — Caden Zeinner pumped in a game-high 23 points, including nine from behind the arc and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, to help Goshen to a 60-50 victory at Wilmington Tuesday. Zeinner scored Goshen’s first eight points of the game and the Warriors hit...
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Batavia 43, Wilmington 41
BATAVIA— Late game miscues put Wilmington on the losing end of a competitive, physical battle with Batavia Monday night, 43-41. The Lady ‘Cane extends their two-game skid to three, bringing their record to 5-8 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC American Division. They play host to the 12-1 East Clinton Lady Astros Thursday in an inter-county matchup.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
wnewsj.com
WC to host community Martin Luther King Day program
WILMINGTON — Music, inspirational words and an expressed appreciation of a great American will be the order of the evening when Wilmington College again holds the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event is free of charge...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane sends signed football to UCMC, Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, has returned to Buffalo to continue his recovery. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
wnewsj.com
Late Marietta 3 dooms WC women in 66-63
WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team led for more than 36 minutes, but Marietta College took the lead on a corner three-pointer with 31 seconds to play Saturday and escaped Fred Raizk Arena with a 66-63 Ohio Athletic Conference victory. Both teams shot 41 percent...
