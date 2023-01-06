Read full article on original website
Kevin Kline to Lead New MGM+ Series ‘American Classic’
Formerly known as Epix, the premium channel and streamer announced a development slate that also includes a docuseries on the rise of disco
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
Paul Mescal to Replace Blake Jenner in ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
Richard Linklater is directing thefeature film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical
‘Aftersun’ Director Charlotte Wells on the Poignant Journey of Making Her Semi-Autobiographical Debut Film
TheWrap magazine: "The film comes together for people at completely different points," says the filmmaker
Why ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Star Harry Melling Reinvented the Idea of Edgar Allan Poe: ‘I Thought He Should Be Fun’
The actor also talks to TheWrap about moving on from "Harry Potter" and what he learned from Christian Bale
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Adam Rich, Child Actor on ‘Eight Is Enough,’ Dies at 54
The young star of the 1970s and '80s was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi and Producer Lindsey Collins Explain That ‘Godzilla-esque’ Showdown
TheWrap magazine: The scene plays with the idea of a kid worried about getting in trouble. "It's funny and scary at the same time," Collins says
James Wan, Jason Blum Talk ‘M3GAN’ Success and What It Means for a Potential Studio Merger
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse continue talks to join forces as their horror film opens to $30.4 million at the box office
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Gets New Images and Premiere Date at Paramount+ (Photos)
Billed as a "deep-dive reimagining" of the 1987 classic, the project stars Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet
‘House Of The Dragon’s Two Rhaenyras Reunite For a Giggly Appearance At The Golden Globes
One of the sweetest moments during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards came when House of the Dragon won for Best Drama TV Series on Tuesday, January 11. Actors Milly Alcock, 22, and Emma D’Arcy, 30, who both play Rhaenyra Targaryen at different ages on the hit fantasy show, hugged on stage and shared a laugh as they celebrated the win.
9 Best Golden Globes Moments: Michelle Yeoh Refuses to Be Played Off, Jennifer Coolidge Makes Mike White Cry
The telecast kicked off with a shockingly frank monologue from host Jerrod Carmichael
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s ‘Night Swim’ Dated for January 2024
Universal has slated the original horror film starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon for theatrical release
Diego Boneta Swoons for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro in Trailer for Paramount+ Romance ‘At Midnight’ (Video)
The Mexico-set romantic drama premieres just in time for Valentine's Day
At rehabbed Globes, ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees’ triumph
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.
Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ Win Big (Complete Winners List)
The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association's awards gala returned
From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Here Are the Top Nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards!
The SAG Awards are the only ceremony that honors both TV and movies.
