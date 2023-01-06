Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.

1 DAY AGO