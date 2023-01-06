ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show

Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
At rehabbed Globes, ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees’ triumph

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and top awards for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.
