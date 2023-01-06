Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Crenshaw loses bid to lead powerful House committee after calling GOP colleagues 'terrorists'
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., beat out Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, this week to become the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. In the lead-up to the new Congress’s decision about who would be the next heads of various GOP-led House committees, Crenshaw insisted his past military service and position as a border state lawmaker made him “uniquely positioned” to lead the influential committee.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Virginia Democrat Holds Small Lead In State Senate Race To Decide Fate Of Abortion Rights
Democrat Aaron Rouse is close to beating out his Republican opponent, who had promised to support Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban.
Comments / 0