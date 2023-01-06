Read full article on original website
Watch CEO Trayle’s New Video for “Alter Ego 2”
Atlanta rapper CEO Trayle has shared another new music video, this time for his HH5 cut “Alter Ego 2.” In the clip, the rapper sits across the table from an alternate version of himself as he endures a mental tug-of-war about which direction he should steer his life: better his life through music, or return to hustling in the streets. It’s directed by AZae Production. Watch the video below.
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen
Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Iris DeMent Announces New Album Workin’ on a World, Shares Song: Listen
Iris DeMent has a new album arriving soon. The singer-songwriter announced that her next LP is titled Workin’ on a World, and it’s out February 24. The album includes “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” a lengthy song about gun control that DeMent first released in 2020. Find it and the title track to Workin’ on a World below.
Listen to Robinsito RD’s “Kitipo Po”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. If you think that regional rap scenes move fast, I guarantee you dembow moves faster; new dembowseros are constantly being lauded as the hottest thing. In the last quarter of 2022, I really gravitated to new hot acts like Angel Dior and Flow 28, who have explosive, high-pitched deliveries and enough madcap flow switches to make Young Thug jealous. Robinsito RD’s “Kitipo Po” isn’t exactly the mindfuck that is Dior’s DJ Scuff appearance, but he’s got this mesmerizing bent to his singsongy flow. The way his voice curls and unwinds reminds me a lot of the reggae songs I heard while I was growing up in 2000s New York. The blistering pace and rhythmic handclaps push it beyond that familiarity; slow down for a moment and take it in.
Listen to Nippa’s “Not a Statistic”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. North London’s Nippa grew up on a steady diet of grime (JME, P Money) and soul (Maxwell, Craig David, and Musiq Soulchild), which is evident when you hear his compact small catalog. Like all singer-rapper hybrids, he begs some comparison to Drake, but the connection doesn’t feel exactly right considering that his melodies come first and the rap touches second. Much of “Not a Statistic,” for example, is carried by Nippa jumping from low-stakes croons to all out wails, a move that a less confident singer would probably avoid. I do wish the song was longer: the drums in Show N Prove’s soothing instrumental don’t drop until the 1:20 mark, and then 20 seconds later it’s over. Nippa squeezes a lot into the runtime, though. The tone shifts drastically from fatalistic to celebratory and it works. The song is not easily defined, but that’s what makes it exciting.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Mount Eerie Shares New Song “Huge Fire”: Listen
Mount Eerie has released a new song titled “Huge Fire.” It’s part of Colors, a 20th anniversary compilation album from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. Phil Elverum’s track is the final song on the record, with other contributions by Lou Barlow, Jason Lytle, Quasi, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, and more appearing before it. According to the liner notes, Elverum wrote and produced “Huge Fire” last month. Give it a listen below.
The Incandescent Hope of Special Interest’s Dance-Punk Anthems
When I meet the members of Special Interest in Greenpoint, Brooklyn one perfect fall day, we exchange scuffed sneakers for tastefully minimal grip socks, down a round of neon blue herbal tinctures, and step into individual sensory deprivation tanks. They’re at the spa to relax and reset, seeking the concentrated thrill of temporary oblivion. Ensconced in separate tanks of saltwater, we cease to be a band and a writer on the job; perhaps we cease to be at all. Inside, there’s pink lights and Icelandic ambient selections, and after a few minutes, I turn them off and just float, drifting, pointless, like a compass needle in space.
03 Greedo Surprise Releases New Mixtape Free 03: Listen
Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo has surprise-released his new mixtape, Free 03. The 15-song project includes guest appearances from the late Drakeo the Ruler (“No Free Features”), OhGeesy (“I Can’t Control Myself”), BlueBucksClan (“Pourin”), and KenTheMan (“Drop Down”). The record was produced entirely by Mike Free. Listen to Free 03 below.
Country Westerns Announce New Album Forgive the City, Share Song: Listen
Garage rockers Country Westerns have returned to announce their sophomore album. Forgive the City follows their self-titled debut, which landed in 2020. The new LP was produced by frequent collaborator Matt Sweeney. It arrives April 28 via Fat Possum. Country Westerns have also shared lead single “It’s a Livin’,” along with a music video directed by Miranda Zipse, which you can watch below.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
Moss Icon Announce Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly Reissue
Moss Icon—the experimental post-punk band that formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1986—have announced a reissue of their sole full-length. Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly was originally recorded in 1988, but didn’t get released until 1993, several years after the band broke up. Now, 20 years later, the album has been remastered and re-pressed on vinyl, and will be available March 31 (via Temporary Residence Ltd.). Check out the remastered version of opening song, “Mirror,” below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Frankie Rose Announces First Album in 6 Years, Shares Song: Listen
Frankie Rose—who previously played in Vivian Girls, Dum Dum Girls, and Crystal Stilts—has announced her first solo album in six years. Love as Projection is out March 10 via Slumberland. Today, Rose has released lead single “Anything,” which you can check out below. Scroll down to view the tracklist.
All the Best Kiss-Offs, Jokes, and Wisdom on SZA’s SOS
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed SZA’s SOS last month, stops by to chat about how the album should strike fear in unworthy exes worldwide, and much more.
“Nothing Left to Lose”
Twenty-four years since Everything But the Girl put out their last album, 1999’s Temperamental, Y2K styles are in vogue once again. An echo of that bygone era runs through the garage-y skip and oscillating bassline of “Nothing Left to Lose,” the first single from the duo’s forthcoming album Fuse, but the song never sounds retro for retro’s sake: Rhythmically, texturally, and tonally, it’s got real heft, as well as a kind of lived-in ease that’s missing from a lot of contemporary acts tackling similar inspirations.
Public Image Ltd Try for Eurovision 2023 With New Song “Hawaii”: Listen
Public Image Ltd have shared their first new song in years, and with it, they are angling to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Content. The uncharacteristically soul-bearing “Hawaii,” John Lydon said, “is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.” Listen to the song below.
Boston Calling 2023 Headliners: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Paramore, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Boston Calling has announced its 2023 lineup. Friday’s headliners are Foo Fighters and Yeah Yeah Yeahs; Saturday’s are the Lumineers and Alanis Morissette; and Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age will close the weekend on Sunday. Elsewhere on the bill, the National, Flaming Lips, the Walkmen, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Bleachers, 070 Shake, and the Linda Lindas are among the acts. The festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Check out the poster below.
Nirvana, the Supremes, Nile Rodgers, and More Get 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammys
Nirvana, the Supremes, Nile Rodgers, and Slick Rick are among the artists to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2023 Grammys. Ma Rainey, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson are also 2023 recipients. The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony will take place on...
Trillstatik 2
By rap standards, Bun B’s aged like merlot. Across a prolific career, he’s worn a number of hats—Gulf Coast underdog, chart-topping ambassador, grieving flagbearer—ultimately assuming the mantle of elder statesman. Now in his fourth decade of recording, he’s eased into the role of goodnatured mensch, an avowed wife guy who’s happy to share the spotlight with younger Houston-area acts. (There are Trillburgers to move, after all.)
Skrillex Enlists Fred Again.. and Flowdan for New Song “Rumble”: Listen
Skrillex has returned with a brand new collaborative single: “Rumble” features British producer Fred Again.. and grime MC and producer Flowdan. The track marks Skrillex’s first release as lead artist since 2021. Check out “Rumble” below. The single arrives days after Skrillex seemed to tease...
