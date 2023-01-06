Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. North London’s Nippa grew up on a steady diet of grime (JME, P Money) and soul (Maxwell, Craig David, and Musiq Soulchild), which is evident when you hear his compact small catalog. Like all singer-rapper hybrids, he begs some comparison to Drake, but the connection doesn’t feel exactly right considering that his melodies come first and the rap touches second. Much of “Not a Statistic,” for example, is carried by Nippa jumping from low-stakes croons to all out wails, a move that a less confident singer would probably avoid. I do wish the song was longer: the drums in Show N Prove’s soothing instrumental don’t drop until the 1:20 mark, and then 20 seconds later it’s over. Nippa squeezes a lot into the runtime, though. The tone shifts drastically from fatalistic to celebratory and it works. The song is not easily defined, but that’s what makes it exciting.

6 DAYS AGO