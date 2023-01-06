ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of 5-year-old child in northeast Columbus

A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Woman charged in death of 5-year-old child in northeast …. A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. NBC Today...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Records: Columbus mom charged after 5-year-old son dies from medical neglect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been charged with endangering children in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the Columbus Division of Police was contacted on Monday just before 1 p.m. after the boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds

PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Family Finds Bullet Shot from Gun in Living Room One Arrested

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are investigating another gun crime after a series of shots into a home occurred in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department on 1/6/23 police were dispatched to the area of 164 Scioto Ave in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes and windows that had been shot out. A home located in the 160 block of Scioto Ave was also shot and the family says that they were upstairs when the shots went off. When they came down they found that a bullet had traveled through the window, through an interior bedroom wall, and into the interior living room wall. Subjects in the house stated they located the bullet laying on the ground in the living room.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

10TV

