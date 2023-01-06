Read full article on original website
Westerville police seek help locating missing 24-year-old man with autism
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Westerville Division of Police is asking for help in finding a missing 24-year-old man with autism. Police said the man, only identified as Aaron, stepped out of a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the PNC Bank parking lot at the corner of East Schrock Road and South Otterbein Avenue.
Police: Woman fatally shot in parking lot near Westerville, multi-state search launched for suspect
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who is accused of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville on Tuesday. Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said officers were dispatched to the Sunbury Plaza parking lot on Sunbury Road around 5:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman charged in death of 5-year-old child in northeast Columbus
A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Woman charged in death of 5-year-old child in northeast …. A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. NBC Today...
Police: Man found dead in north Columbus apartment after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m. The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the...
Columbus police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-month-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An investigation is underway into the death of an 8-month-old boy who police say was found with suspicious injuries. Police said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street in the North Linden neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found an...
Hilltop house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence, and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City of Columbus obtained an emergency order to lock down and board up 70 South Harris Avenue, located in the Hilltop. It is the first […]
Records: Columbus mom charged after 5-year-old son dies from medical neglect
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been charged with endangering children in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, the Columbus Division of Police was contacted on Monday just before 1 p.m. after the boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman in parking lot near Westerville arrested in North Carolina
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville was arrested in North Carolina. The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Amara Jones Tuesday evening. Blendon Township...
Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds
PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
Suspect arrested in fatal Ohio shooting
Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.
sciotopost.com
Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. fire investigated as arson, elderly resident rescued by firefighters
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured in an overnight fire in Ross County. Authorities say the blaze is being investigated as arson. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Main...
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus …. Police identify 40-year-old man as north Columbus homicide victim. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVn5Q3. How safe is your personal information after changes …. Billionaire Elon Musk...
Two Columbus men arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters in Terre Haute, Ind.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Columbus, Ohio men are in custody after Terre Haute, Ind. police reported finding them with a car full of stolen catalytic converters Friday. According to Terre Haute Police, police responded to multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on the city’s south side just before 3 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6. […]
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Family Finds Bullet Shot from Gun in Living Room One Arrested
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are investigating another gun crime after a series of shots into a home occurred in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the Chillicothe police department on 1/6/23 police were dispatched to the area of 164 Scioto Ave in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found a vehicle with bullet holes and windows that had been shot out. A home located in the 160 block of Scioto Ave was also shot and the family says that they were upstairs when the shots went off. When they came down they found that a bullet had traveled through the window, through an interior bedroom wall, and into the interior living room wall. Subjects in the house stated they located the bullet laying on the ground in the living room.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
10TV
