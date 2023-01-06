Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (knee) will not return in Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee) for the remainder of their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns. Freiermuth needed help getting off the field after suffering a knee in jury in the fourth quarter, and was carted to the locker room and ruled out afterwards. The second-year tight end has been one of the most reliable options in the Steelers' passing game this season, and would be sorely missed if he sustained a multi-week injury.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) is questionable for Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gabe Vincent (knee, probable) and Victor Oladipo will have more minutes available if Lowry is ruled out. Vincent would be the favorite to replace Lowry in the lineup. Tyler Herro (Achilles) is also questionable, so Lowry could see an uptick in usage if he's in and Herro is out.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Tyler Herro (Achilles) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Strus will make his 21st start this season after Tyler Herro was held out left Achilles soreness. In 34.0 expected minutes, our models project Strus to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Strus' Wednesday projection includes 16.8...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) starting on Tuesday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will start at the four after the 76ers' forward was forced to miss one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (thumb) won't return for Dolphins in Week 18
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will not return Sunday in the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets. Mostert suffered a thumb injury in the team's must-win game with the playoffs on the line. After originally being deemed questionable to return, he has officially been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Jeff Wilson is now the unquestioned lead back.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 18
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 18 game against the New York Jets. Hill is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has deemed him questionable to return for the final 40-plus minutes of Sunday's must-win contest. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft should see more work as long as Hill is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (back) undergoing further evaluation
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will be further evaluated on Monday for a back injury he suffered in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. Williams injured his back in the second quarter of the Chargers' inconsequential regular-season finale. The initial X-rays on Williams' back were negative, so there is optimism that he will be available for Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Chargers will still likely limit Williams' reps in practice this week.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's superstar missed three games with left foot soreness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.4 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bucs pull Tom Brady in Week 18; Blaine Gabbert in at quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have replaced starting quarterback Tom Brady with Blaine Gabbert for "non-injury reasons" in their Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs, so it is not overly surprising that the team would decide to cut Brady's day short. Blaine Gabbert will take over for Brady and will likely finish out today's game.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert expected to undergo thumb surgery Monday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is expected to undergo thumb surgery on Monday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Mostert is dealing with a significant break in his thumb after exiting the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Despite the description, McDaniel indicated that Mostert could still suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert breaks thumb
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday's 11-6 victory over the New York Jets. Mostert left in the second half of Sunday's win and he's now uncertain for the Dolphins' Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jeff Wilson will likely play a three-down role in the backfield if Mostert is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
