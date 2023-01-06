One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO