Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
247Sports
Deion Sanders: Willie Taggart, Mike Zimmer will join Colorado football coaching staff
Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that Willie Taggart and Mike Zimmer would join Colorado football's coaching staff in some capacity this offseason. The recently-hired Buffaloes head coach explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Mike Zimmer is going to walk through that door any moment, Willie Taggart is going...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
247Sports
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
247Sports
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
247Sports
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
247Sports
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 prospects in South Carolina have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina and where they are heading for college.
247Sports
Latest NFL Mock Draft Following The 2023 NFL Season
Ryan Wilson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the latest version of the 2023 NFL Mock Draft following Week 18's conclusion.
247Sports
Chat Wrap: Fixing the defense; Reloading on O-line; Hoops team hits rough patch
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on Tuesday on The Front Row message board. Check out the archive below. Programming Note: Steve will participate in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This is a one-hour webcast devoted to Ohio State football. Check The Front Row at 11 a.m. Wednesday for access information.
247Sports
College football rankings: Final Coaches Poll top 25 revealed after Georgia beats TCU in National Championship
Blowout sums up the College Football Playoff National Championship Game nicely after the Georgia Bulldogs smoked TCU for a second-straight ring under coach Kirby Smart. And now, the final rankings reflect college football's wild bowl season. As the focus shifts to National Signing Day and the NFL Draft, the AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings are here for the final time.
247Sports
Miami's interior pass rush will level up in 2023
The Miami Hurricanes will have the personnel to feature one of the most disruptive interior pass rushes in the country in 2023. On Monday evening, UM was able to add Purdue transfer Branson Deen, who was quietly one of the most effective pass rushers from the defensive tackle position in 2022.
247Sports
Penn State announces addition of transfer defensive back
Storm Duck is officially a Nittany Lion. Penn State announced Monday the addition of the transfer defensive back, who spent the past four seasons at North Carolina. The university’s second semester began Monday, and Duck was listed in the student directory. Duck announced his commitment to Penn State on...
247Sports
Keith Carter discusses rocky end to football season + moving ahead with Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter expects to sit down with head football coach Lane Kiffin in the coming days to discuss what went wrong toward the back end of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss lost three in a row and five of its last six games after starting the campaign 7-0 and reaching the top 10 in national polls. The Rebels finished with a Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech and a final record of 8-5.
247Sports
Elite '24 DL David Stone has two official visits in mind
We had a chance to see Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academic junior defensive lineman David Stone over the weekend and it was easy to see why he’s among the most coveted players in the ’24 class. California Power is a new 7v7/OL-DL organization creating a lot of buzz and...
247Sports
Sam Huard Said He Decided To Leave Because He Wanted The Opportunity To Play
A bit of a bombshell was dropped on Husky Nation earlier this afternoon when third-year sophomore quarterback Sam Huard, a Husky legacy, made the decision to enter his name into the Transfer Portal. He spoke to the media shortly after word went out and he said as much as he loved the University of Washington, the opportunity to play was his biggest reason for choosing to leave...
