ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Tesla Decides ‘Boring’ Steering Wheel Is Better Than the Yoke After All

By Rob Stumpf
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PITIK_0k62ibS000 via Tesla

Tesla is finally backing down on its controversial decision to only offer a yoke as a steering wheel in its flagship luxury cars. The automaker just rolled out the option for new car buyers to choose whether their new Model S or Model X is equipped with the yoke or a tried-and-true round steering wheel from the factory.

This option appeared on Tesla’s website late Thursday, replacing the yoke as the default option when configuring a vehicle. The round steering wheel appears to be an updated version similar to the yoke with force-touch buttons and no column-mounted stalks. Swapping between the two options does not appear to affect price or delivery time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cE2AK_0k62ibS000

Claims of safety issues aside, one of the most significant issues with Tesla’s decision to offer only a yoke steering wheel is the lack of a variable steering ratio in its cars. Currently, Tesla vehicles are not equipped with steer-by-wire technology, meaning that low-speed maneuvers that typically require hand-over-hand driving techniques can be difficult for new drivers not yet acclimated to the yoke.

Despite criticism of Tesla, other manufacturers have since warmed up to the decision of a yoke in their own vehicles, but have focused on equipping them with steer-by-wire to address the shortcomings of Tesla’s implementation. The upcoming Lexus RZ , for example, has a 150-degree lock-to-lock movement versus the Tesla Model S’ nearly 800-degree movement.

In addition to new vehicles now being offered with a traditional round-style steering wheel, Tesla is also offering a retrofit package for owners who purchased a Model S or Model X with the yoke-style steering wheel. The steering wheel is being offered at $700 and includes installation. Interested buyers can begin placing their orders in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ftVl_0k62ibS000

It’s not immediately clear why Tesla has started offering a round wheel in the Model S and X with no recent provocation. Musk had previously said that there was no chance of a normal steering wheel being offered in place of the yoke, instead saying that the traditional round wheel was “ boring ” and that “[Full Self-Driving] in panoramic mode looks way better with a yoke.”

Tesla has, however, had ongoing quality issues with its yoke wheels virtually disintegrating within several thousand miles. It is uncertain if the move to a round wheel by default is meant to improve the driving experience, reduce reports of quality issues, or is simply added to expand customer options on its vehicles, but with Tesla looking to reduce complexity in its upcoming refreshed models , it’s difficult to picture Tesla offering the option simply to offer it.

Long live the round steering wheel.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
MotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Was Valued at a Trillion Dollars. Now It's Worth a Fraction of That—And Probably Still Overvalued.

"Tesla is a story stock. It trades higher or lower based on the story that CEO Elon Musk and other Tesla enthusiasts spread about the company's potential to completely take over the global auto, energy, technology, and transportation industries in the long-term." So wrote Wall Street pundit Wayne Duggan back in 2021, when Tesla was zooming on its way to becoming the world's first trillion-dollar automaker.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy