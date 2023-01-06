A 6-year-old first-grader at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, shot a teacher on Friday afternoon during an altercation in a classroom, authorities said, leaving her with "life-threatening" injuries and renewing calls from parent's for greater classroom safety and oversight. The 6-year-old boy shot 30-year-old Abigail Zwerner, a first-grade...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO