Grant Park Music Festival 2023 Season Released

The Grant Park Music Festival, one of the indispensable cultural institutions of the Chicago summer, has announced its 2023 lineup of programming. Running from mid-June to mid-August, the ten-week season features twenty distinct programs — all of which are free — featuring music from the 19th century to today.
