Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
Investigators say man linked to crimes in Chillicothe arrested for shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Investigators say a 19-year-old Chillicothe man has been linked to multiple crimes within the city of Chillicothe over the past 12 months. Stefhon Greathouse was arrested last week, after police say he was involved in a shooting on the city’s east side. Shortly after midnight...
Search Warrant at E. 7th Street Home in Chillicothe Yields Drugs & Cash
Chillicothe Police report the seizure of drugs and cash following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Seventh Street on Monday, January 9th. A Chillicothe Police SWAT Team served the warrant at 382 East Seventh Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday, assisted by the department’s Detective and Patrol divisions.
One person arrested following drug raid in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A drug raid on Chillicothe’s east side netted one arrest, narcotics, and cash. It happened Monday afternoon. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at 382 East Seventh Street following a narcotics investigation. Authorities say...
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Chillicothe – Man Breaks into Home and Starts Singing Arrested for Burglary
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested over the weekend when he broke into a home and started singing after the homeowner asked him to leave. The incident occurred on Liberty street on 1/05/23 around 8 pm. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the home for...
Logan Ohio – Woman Steals City Vehicle and Runs From Law Enforcement in Muli-County Chase
LOGAN – A woman is in jail with serious charges after stealing a Logan city vehicle. Nelsonville police department was requested to search for a woman who had stolen a vehicle from the City of Logan on John Street. When they arrived they found the suspect and the vehicle but the female suspect took off away from Nelsonville police.
Trenton Resident Appearing in Grundy County Court Today on Felony Burglary Charge
A Trenton resident is making an initial appearance in Grundy County Court today on a felony charge. Court documents say Macheal Rae Glass faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary. Records list that charge from October 29, 2022. The court set Glass’ bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Authorities...
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
Suspect arrested in fatal Ohio shooting
Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
Hillsboro woman gets 54 months prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to 54 months in prison on multiple trafficking counts. Tiffany Greene, 45, was sentenced for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony; and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court...
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds
PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
Local man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Chillicothe gas station
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County man is in jail today after reportedly pulling a gun and threatening an individual at a local gas station in Chillicothe. It happened Sunday at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street. According to initial reports from the Chillicothe Police Department,...
Ross Co. fire investigated as arson, elderly resident rescued by firefighters
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured in an overnight fire in Ross County. Authorities say the blaze is being investigated as arson. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Main...
