Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

Search Warrant at E. 7th Street Home in Chillicothe Yields Drugs & Cash

Chillicothe Police report the seizure of drugs and cash following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Seventh Street on Monday, January 9th. A Chillicothe Police SWAT Team served the warrant at 382 East Seventh Street around 1:00 p.m. Monday, assisted by the department’s Detective and Patrol divisions.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person arrested following drug raid in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A drug raid on Chillicothe’s east side netted one arrest, narcotics, and cash. It happened Monday afternoon. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant at 382 East Seventh Street following a narcotics investigation. Authorities say...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
kchi.com

Booked Into Caldwell County Jail

Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
WILMINGTON, OH
northwestmoinfo.com

Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation

An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
TRENTON, MO
WTAP

Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville

COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
COOLVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman gets 54 months prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to 54 months in prison on multiple trafficking counts. Tiffany Greene, 45, was sentenced for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a second-degree felony; and one amended count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court...
HILLSBORO, OH
kttn.com

Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds

PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man arrested for allegedly pulling gun at Chillicothe gas station

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County man is in jail today after reportedly pulling a gun and threatening an individual at a local gas station in Chillicothe. It happened Sunday at the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street. According to initial reports from the Chillicothe Police Department,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

