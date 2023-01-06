ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

KVFC Provides Mutual Aid to Clinton Volunteer Fire Company

(January 8, 2023) — At approximately 5:22 a.m. the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Nod Rd and East Shore Drive for a reported structure fire. Moments later, a Clinton Fire Officer arrived on scene confirming the report and transmitting, “a working fire” communication to Dispatch. Clinton’s Truck 1, Engines 1 and 4 and Ambo 41, responded.
CLINTON, CT
iheart.com

Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal

Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Which Connecticut county has the largest families?

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County families have a tad more members than the average home in the United States, according to Census data. Each Fairfield County household has 2.69 members in it, according to the Census. For comparison, the U.S. average is 2.6 people per household. Connecticut trends a bit below the average, with 2.5 people per household.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center

MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Book editor shares late wife's written legacy at Bristol Public Library

BRISTOL – In a labor of love to share his wife’s writings with the world, Milford resident Albert Ruggiero has toured throughout the state and beyond spreading “Pearls from Carol.”. With 99 libraries in and outside Connecticut carrying the book penned by his late wife, Carol Ruggiero,...
BRISTOL, CT
high-profile.com

New Haven Building Transformed into Biotech Facility

New Haven, CT – Svigals + Partners announced the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a biotech hub. From the design of shared and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
OLD LYME, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel

Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable, They Have to be True

Danbury, is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
thebobcatprowl.com

Birdhouse Coffee: A Cozy and Seasonal Restaurant in South Windsor

The Birdhouse Coffee shop in South Windsor is a hidden gem within the town. From its warm vibes to its expansive menu of both bakery, cafe, and brewhouse options, the restaurant is far more than what it appears. Despite its humble exterior, its interior speaks volumes to its cozy appeal and reflects the beautiful simplicity of our town of South Windsor.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
fox61.com

Drought over for state

HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Finn Fishes for Fantastic Family

Finn could not be any sweeter. He is all black with a few white wisps here and there and, when he rolls over to show his belly, he has a surprise white patch on his tummy! This fellow has handsome gold eyes and loves to play, loves treats, and adores being held and petted. Could the next headline read, “Finn Finally Finds a Family?” To adopt Finn or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.
WESTBROOK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy