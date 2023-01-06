Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hk-now.com
KVFC Provides Mutual Aid to Clinton Volunteer Fire Company
(January 8, 2023) — At approximately 5:22 a.m. the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Nod Rd and East Shore Drive for a reported structure fire. Moments later, a Clinton Fire Officer arrived on scene confirming the report and transmitting, “a working fire” communication to Dispatch. Clinton’s Truck 1, Engines 1 and 4 and Ambo 41, responded.
iheart.com
Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal
Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WTNH.com
Which Connecticut county has the largest families?
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield County families have a tad more members than the average home in the United States, according to Census data. Each Fairfield County household has 2.69 members in it, according to the Census. For comparison, the U.S. average is 2.6 people per household. Connecticut trends a bit below the average, with 2.5 people per household.
ctexaminer.com
Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center
MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
Bristol Press
Book editor shares late wife's written legacy at Bristol Public Library
BRISTOL – In a labor of love to share his wife’s writings with the world, Milford resident Albert Ruggiero has toured throughout the state and beyond spreading “Pearls from Carol.”. With 99 libraries in and outside Connecticut carrying the book penned by his late wife, Carol Ruggiero,...
Public health officials recommend wearing masks inside public spaces
Based on the latest COVID-19 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Public Health Department on Friday recommended that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham counties in the...
high-profile.com
New Haven Building Transformed into Biotech Facility
New Haven, CT – Svigals + Partners announced the completion of several projects at the Elm City Bioscience Center, a fully transformed building in the heart of downtown New Haven that has been revitalized from an underutilized office building into a biotech hub. From the design of shared and...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native, Rev. Ed Nadolny, receives humanitarian spirit award
BRISTOL - Rev. Ed Nadolny, a local priest who has been active in area churches and on radio, television and social media for 63 years, has been presented this year's Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award. Nadolny, who was born in New Britain and will turn 90 this February, was given...
ctexaminer.com
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail
After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable, They Have to be True
Danbury, is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Bristol Press
Minor injuries to driver after school bus with no children on board strikes utility pole
BRISTOL – Minor injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus with no children on board struck a utility pole. The accident was reported around 11:39 a.m. in the 300 block of Farmington Avenue. There, a school bus was driven into a utility pole, causing some damage to the pole, according to Fire Chief Richard Hart.
thebobcatprowl.com
Birdhouse Coffee: A Cozy and Seasonal Restaurant in South Windsor
The Birdhouse Coffee shop in South Windsor is a hidden gem within the town. From its warm vibes to its expansive menu of both bakery, cafe, and brewhouse options, the restaurant is far more than what it appears. Despite its humble exterior, its interior speaks volumes to its cozy appeal and reflects the beautiful simplicity of our town of South Windsor.
Branford dispensary changes name to ‘Rise’ ahead of recreational cannabis sale
Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older. “We have an incredible team here that’s going to […]
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CT mourns the loss of a state rep. killed in a wrong-way crash
(WTNH) – Connecticut is mourning the loss of a beloved state lawmaker who was killed by a wrong-way driver only hours after being sworn in for a third term. State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was a fixture in the city of Middletown where he grew up and went on to proudly serve his community in the general assembly.
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
fox61.com
Drought over for state
HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
zip06.com
Finn Fishes for Fantastic Family
Finn could not be any sweeter. He is all black with a few white wisps here and there and, when he rolls over to show his belly, he has a surprise white patch on his tummy! This fellow has handsome gold eyes and loves to play, loves treats, and adores being held and petted. Could the next headline read, “Finn Finally Finds a Family?” To adopt Finn or any other cat or kitten, please call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.
