kchi.com
23 Sets Of Turnout Gear Purchased For Chillicothe Firefighters
The turnout gear worn by Chillicothe firefighters expires after about 10 years of use. The crews have two sets of gear that are purchased about 5 years apart. The Chillicothe City Council on Monday approved replacing the older set of turnout gear at a total cost of $112,981. Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new gear provides better protection.
kchi.com
Historic Preservation Commission Appointment
An appointment to the Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission received City Council approval Monday. Mayor Theresa Kelly made the recommendation to the council. The appointment was approved on a vote of 5-0.
kchi.com
Ballot Language Approved For Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund Extension
The Ballot Language for the extension of the Chillicothe Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund was approved by the council in Monday’s meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented two samples for consideration. Both samples contained the same information. The first was two small paragraphs, while the second was one longer paragraph. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham provided his thoughts in the ballot language.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Elementary Expansion Begins
Visitors to the Chillicothe Elementary School property will notice construction has begun on the expansion of the building. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the expansion will house grades 2-5. Dr Wiebers says they are mindful of the potential for traffic problems at the sight. He says they plan to provide...
kchi.com
New Bus For Chillicothe R-II School District
The Chillicothe R-II School District has a new bus. The District announced the delivery of a brand new, 71-passenger bus. The bus was purchased through and delivered by Central States Bus Sales. The bus was bought the $96,980 bus through a Volkswagen grant and a $36,000 District match.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Resident Appearing in Grundy County Court Today on Felony Burglary Charge
A Trenton resident is making an initial appearance in Grundy County Court today on a felony charge. Court documents say Macheal Rae Glass faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary. Records list that charge from October 29, 2022. The court set Glass’ bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Authorities...
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
kttn.com
Woman arrested by Trenton police in burglary investigation
An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday. She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman. Bond...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
One-hundred-eighty-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 02:27 a.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mitchell Rd. and US 36 Highway. The vehicle failed to stop for Officers. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and later discovered the vehicle had crashed on county road Liv 243. When Officers located the vehicle the driver had fled from the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
northwestmoinfo.com
Arkansas Woman Charged With Harassing Daviess County Couple
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Daviess County authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of an Arkansas woman who they say harassed the parents of a man with whom she is in a relationship. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office twenty-eight year old Caitlyn Wolf of Fort Smith,...
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jamesport Woman Charged With Theft From Business
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Jamesport woman has been charged with felony stealing in connection with an alleged shoplifting from a business in Jamesport. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit with the court alleging 27-year old Kayla Turley was observed by an employee of the business to be in possession of a crossbow taken from the store in late November. Law enforcement says Turley drove away from the business with the stolen crossbow in the vehicle. A co-defendant, identified as Christopher Peterson, was arrested in Grundy County for theft on November 26th.
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested On Camden Co Warrant
An Olathe, Kansas man was arrested by Troopers in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. Forty-seven-year-old Ian J Shelton was arrested for alleged speeding and on a Camden County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged peace disturbance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Laclede Man Injured in Monday Crash Near Chillicothe
A Laclede man suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 4:40 Monday afternoon on U.S. 65, just north of Chillicothe, as 39-year-old Laclede resident Kenneth R. Rogers drove southbound. Troopers say Rogers stopped at a light and was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Charged With Stealing, Set for Sentencing in Separate Case
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man has been taken into custody on a felony stealing charge stemming from an incident last February. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued an affidavit alleging 28-year old Wyatt Wigal contracted with the victim to construct a structure in Harrison County on February 22, 2022. The statement says Wigal accepted a check for $3,900 as a deposit and then cashed the check, but never started work on the property. In the eleven months since the check was cashed law enforcement says Wigal has not completed any work nor returned the money.
kchi.com
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
kttn.com
Man from Laclede injured in Highway 65 crash north of Chillicothe
A resident of Laclede was injured in a two-vehicle accident late Monday afternoon one-quarter of a mile north of Chillicothe. Thirty-nine-year-old Kenneth Rogers received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A second pickup was driven by 28-year-old Danielle Morris of Chillicothe who wasn’t hurt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
