Enoch, UT

KUTV

Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
KUTV

Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Post Register

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
KSLTV

At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from a fatal crash here Thursday, even posting a video on social media to amplify the request. The crash occurred at 850 N. 3050 East, a major intersection in a busy commercial district with a...
