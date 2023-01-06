Read full article on original website
Funeral services announced for murdered Enoch family
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The city of Enoch has announced the date of funeral services for a family that was killed in their home last week. Officials said the services for for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children will be held for friends and family on Friday, Jan. 13 in La Verkin.
Mother killed in Enoch remembered for her light: ‘she was everybody’s friend’
ENOCH, Utah — For all the times Tina Brown has spoken to her friend, she wishes she could do it one more time. “If I could shed any light at all about Tausha, it’s that she was everybody’s friend and she made everybody feel like they were her only friend,” Brown said.
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
K-9 Riko to head back to work after he was left critically injured in the line of duty
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Hurricane City Police Department K-9 Riko is reportedly on track to make a full recovery. Officer Eric Demille, Riko's longtime partner and companion, expressed his feelings regarding the incident in which Riko was stabbed in the line of duty while responding to a fatal officer involved critical incident on December 26, 2022.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Domestic violence expert says victims are in most danger when they try to leave
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — As people process the Enoch murders, a domestic violence expert said this is a key time for all of us to regroup and listen. Enoch police said Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael in the weeks leading up to the murder-suicide of the family.
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
