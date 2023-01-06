Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fairmont student befriends deer on family trip
Fairmont freshman Pearl Noj says it was like a scene from one of her favorite movies.
Going dry: How a Dayton bottle shop cut out alcohol
To help people giving up the bottle, Ghostlight Coffee in Dayton is giving people another way to raise a glass.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Dayton to start process of removing 1K properties
"I can't tell you how many times we've called down to the city inspection department to say, 'this house is literally about to fall on the sidewalk,' and the response was 'ma'am, we don't have any money,'" Dee Wooding with the West Right Project said.
DPS hiring for all positions: How to apply
Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.
Ohio Renaissance Festival considers detachment from Harveysburg
The festival gave two reasons for the proposed detachment: services Massie Township can provide and a potential entertainment tax on ticket sales by the Village of Harveysburg.
Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
Taste the Flavors of Hunny Bee’s Chicken!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – They’re all the buzz around town, it’s sweet, it’s crispy, it’s Hunny Bee’s Chicken! Joe Niehaus, Co-Founder and Operator of Hunny Bee’s shared some of their top menu items in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Joe prepared their fresh Garlic...
RTA route changes go into effect
According to the RTA website, Routes 1, 2, 9, 11, 12 and 22 have all been adjusted, as has the route for The Flyer. The RTA is also adding two new routes to replace Routes 14 and 34. The new Routes include the North Community Connector and Route 6.
‘This was his corner’: Springfield community honors shop owner with vigil
"Smart guy," Joe Marler, the previous butcher shop owner, said of Gill. "Wanted to run his own business. Did a great job with it. Started out with all borrowed money, worked hard, honest and paid it back. He bought the house next door to live in, so this was his corner."
Middletown City Schools District superintendent announces resignation
According to the district, Styles will be taking on a new role as a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative, a non-profit organization.
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
Vehicle theft on the rise in Dayton: Keeping your car safe
According to the Dayton Police Department, 67 cars were stolen over the course of seven days. Police said that nearly every car was a Kia or Hyundai, or some other vehicle that had been left running with the keys in the car.
Beavercreek woman found after Missing Adult Alert
On Jan. 9 at 4:31 p.m., a woman walked away from her family and did not return.
Ohio teens charged after threatening Instagram posts discovered
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school. In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected […]
Crews respond to vacant house fire in Troy
Police reported that the call for a fire on North Forest Hill Road came in around 3:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Hank Williams Jr. announces 2023 tour, including Cincinnati show
Hank Williams, Jr. has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles.
Holmes scores 32 to lead Flyers to 7th straight win, 82-58 over Fordham
DaRon Holmes II's 32 points to lead the University of Dayton to its seventh straight win Tuesday night, an 82-58 win at Fordham.
Dayton man sentenced for assaulting officer with ATV
One of the officers tried to grab Trammell, but he drove forward, dragging the officer several feet before crashing into a street sign, pinning the officer between the ATV and the sign pole.
