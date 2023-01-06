ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton to start process of removing 1K properties

"I can't tell you how many times we've called down to the city inspection department to say, 'this house is literally about to fall on the sidewalk,' and the response was 'ma'am, we don't have any money,'" Dee Wooding with the West Right Project said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DPS hiring for all positions: How to apply

Anyone who is interested in applying should bring a resume to the job fair on January 18 and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. The hiring event will be held at the DPS community room at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Taste the Flavors of Hunny Bee’s Chicken!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – They’re all the buzz around town, it’s sweet, it’s crispy, it’s Hunny Bee’s Chicken! Joe Niehaus, Co-Founder and Operator of Hunny Bee’s shared some of their top menu items in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Joe prepared their fresh Garlic...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA route changes go into effect

According to the RTA website, Routes 1, 2, 9, 11, 12 and 22 have all been adjusted, as has the route for The Flyer. The RTA is also adding two new routes to replace Routes 14 and 34. The new Routes include the North Community Connector and Route 6.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio teens charged after threatening Instagram posts discovered

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police have charged two teenagers after students and parents found threatening messages posted on Instagram targeting a high school. In a news release Monday, police say Hilliard City Schools received concerns from families at 8:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an account on Instagram posting “disturbing” content that followed several accounts connected […]
HILLIARD, OH

