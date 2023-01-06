Read full article on original website
Springfield City Council asks mayor to pause trash fees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD — City Council passed a resolution at its Monday night meeting calling for the mayor to eliminate trash fees after at least one councilor questioned whether the body had the authority to order the change. Days after he announced his candidacy for mayor, City Councilor Justin Hurst had...
Lynn Griesemer reelected Amherst Town Council president
AMHERST — For the fifth consecutive year, the 13-person town council elected Lynn Griesemer as president of the body by a vote of 12 in favor and one abstaining. No other councilors sought the role at Monday’s meeting. During brief remarks prior to paper ballot vote, Griesemer said...
Select Board member wants Southwick to band together to negotiate energy costs
SOUTHWICK — Select Board member Jason Perron suggested to his fellow board members Monday evening that Southwick should explore options for negotiating “locked in” energy rates amidst fluctuating energy costs. Perron said he would like to see Southwick take part in a municipal aggregation program, which communities...
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
Following interviews, Ware School Committee to appoint new superintendent this week
WARE — The School Committee is scheduled to interview three finalists this week and appoint a new superintendent Friday, with in-person interviews occurring Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the high school library. Prior to the 6:30 p.m. public interviews, the candidates will attend meet and greets in the cafeteria...
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
Holyoke’s Cubit Coworks opens gathering space Main Street Events
HOLYOKE — The Cubit Coworks expanded its offerings by opening Main Street Events, a space for small gatherings. The Cubit’s owners, brothers Denis and Marco Luzuriaga, hosted an opening reception Dec. 28. Main Street Events is a short stroll from The Cubit Building at 164 Race St., home...
Federal EPA agents conduct surprise inspection at Northampton BI-QEM chemical plant
NORTHAMPTON – Agents from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal investigation division conducted what city officials describe as a “surprise inspection” Tuesday morning at the BI-QEM chemical company, related to ongoing concerns about regulatory compliance. The plant is located at 238 Nonotuck St. in Florence, situated...
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough
Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Clark University to offer discounted tuition to Worcester Chamber members
Employees at member organizations of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce will soon be able to take advantage of discounted tuition at Clark University, the university announced Tuesday. Eligible part-time and full-time employees can receive a 25% discount on tuition for all graduate programs at the university’s School of Management....
Speedway gas station in Northampton closed and boarded up
The Speedway gas station and convenience store located on King Street in Northampton has made a quiet goodbye, closing its doors and boarding up its facade. The company confirmed the closure to the Northampton Health Department, according to the mayor’s office.
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000
Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Chicopee middle schools, alternative school work toward better environment to boost learning
CHICOPEE —Faced with multiple students who continue to have social, emotional and behavioral problems caused by more than 18 months of pandemic isolation, principals said they are spending time and money to improve school culture. Principals from Edward J. Bellamy and 1st Sgt. Kevin Dupont middle schools and Chicopee...
Sale closed in Easthampton: $385,000 for a three-bedroom home
Olaleye Aina acquired the property at 30 Pomeroy Street, Easthampton, from David Marek on Dec. 19, 2022, for $385,000 which works out to $211 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:. In...
Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years. “It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $445,000
Bryan Rae and Renee Rae acquired the property at 70 Harrow Road, Springfield, from Juan R Rodriguez on Dec. 23, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $154 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home
Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
Westfield parents, pupils can learn from Justice Dept. about internet safety
WESTFIELD — The United States attorney’s office is offering a virtual internet safety presentation for parents the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. “Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online: A Project Safe Childhood Presentation for Parents” will bring awareness to the dangers of the internet, including gaming and social media platforms that predators use to groom children with the intent of exploiting them sexually online or for an in-person meeting.
