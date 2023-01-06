ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Lynn Griesemer reelected Amherst Town Council president

AMHERST — For the fifth consecutive year, the 13-person town council elected Lynn Griesemer as president of the body by a vote of 12 in favor and one abstaining. No other councilors sought the role at Monday’s meeting. During brief remarks prior to paper ballot vote, Griesemer said...
AMHERST, MA
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough

Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000

Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Easthampton firefighter retires after nearly four decades of service

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -First responders gathered Saturday to celebrate the retirement of firefighter Dave Safron, who served the city o Easthampton for over 39 years. “It’s been a long journey, it’s been a great journey...Not a better feeling in the world then when you can take somebody at their lowest point and bring them out of it and help them along,” he said.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home

Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Westfield parents, pupils can learn from Justice Dept. about internet safety

WESTFIELD — The United States attorney’s office is offering a virtual internet safety presentation for parents the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. “Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online: A Project Safe Childhood Presentation for Parents” will bring awareness to the dangers of the internet, including gaming and social media platforms that predators use to groom children with the intent of exploiting them sexually online or for an in-person meeting.
WESTFIELD, MA
