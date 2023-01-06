Raleigh County water distribution for January 6, 2023

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ( WVNS ) — Officials with the Raleigh County Emergency Services posted the most recent water distribution list for Raleigh County on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Drinking water will be available at the following areas:

Coal River Fire Department 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Gospel Lighthouse Church in Sundial 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Trap Hill Fire Department 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The positioning of the potable water tankers across the county remains unchanged. Residents must bring their own containers to be filled at these tankers. The locations of potable water tankers are as follows:

Helen Park- Tams Hwy/ Berry Branch area

Coal River Fire Department

Whitesville Fire Department

Trap Hill Fire Department

The shower facility is still open and available for use at the Lester Fire Department from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Showering facilities are also available at:

Lester Fire Department 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Coal River Fire Department 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Whitesville Fire Department 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Residents must bring all necessary toiletries and linens.

For the elderly and individuals who have physical limitations and are unable to get out, please contact the 911 Center at 304-255-9121 and assistance can be arranged. Please do not call 9-1-1 for water-related information. 9-1-1 should only be used for emergencies.

