Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County water distribution for January 6, 2023

By Harper Emch
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kt9xS_0k62gxyq00

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ( WVNS ) — Officials with the Raleigh County Emergency Services posted the most recent water distribution list for Raleigh County on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Deer exclusion fences at Grandview explained

Drinking water will be available at the following areas:

  • Coal River Fire Department 10 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • Gospel Lighthouse Church in Sundial 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Trap Hill Fire Department 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Boil water advisory lifted for Fitzpatrick and Clear Creek customers

The positioning of the potable water tankers across the county remains unchanged. Residents must bring their own containers to be filled at these tankers. The locations of potable water tankers are as follows:

  • Helen Park- Tams Hwy/ Berry Branch area
  • Coal River Fire Department
  • Whitesville Fire Department
  • Trap Hill Fire Department

The shower facility is still open and available for use at the Lester Fire Department from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Showering facilities are also available at:

  • Lester Fire Department 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Coal River Fire Department 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Whitesville Fire Department 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Residents must bring all necessary toiletries and linens.

For the elderly and individuals who have physical limitations and are unable to get out, please contact the 911 Center at 304-255-9121 and assistance can be arranged. Please do not call 9-1-1 for water-related information. 9-1-1 should only be used for emergencies.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the ongoing water issues in Raleigh County!

WVNS

WVNS

