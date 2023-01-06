Read full article on original website
Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers multiple stolen vehicles over the weekend
Benton County Wash. — A busy weekend for Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, who helped recover multiple stolen vehicles. Sheriff's Office leaders tell us there's been a recent increase in vehicles being stolen around the Tri-Cities, and that officers and deputies are pro-active in their search to bring closure to those who have experienced theft in our community.
One injured after vehicle slams into Dollar General
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters of the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District have determined a Dollar General building suffered massive damage after a vehicle vs. building accident in Umatilla, OR. On Jan. 9, just before 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident. The incident was located...
One man dead after vehicle vs pedestrian accident on Interstate 84
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, Troopers responded to a rollover crash in the median of Interstate 84, a few miles west of Pendleton, OR.
14-year-old facing multiple charges after wild Saturday night police chase in Kennewick
Kennewick Wash. — A fourteen year old is in custody this morning after police say he led them on a wild chase Saturday night. Kennewick Police tell us, just after 9PM, officers were dispatched on a welfare check. According to reports, Officers received information a twenty-four year old woman...
Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
BCSO seize large amounts of drugs and illegally possessed firearms on Saturday
Benton County Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office seized a large amount of drugs and guns this weekend. The Sheriff's Office says that on Saturday, Detectives assisted by "D-squad" seized 22 individual illegally possessed fire-arms, a large amount of heroine and methamphetamine, as well as a stolen vehicle.
FBI, the DEA and State Attorney's Office weigh in on the Fentanyl Crisis in Washington
Tri-Cities Wash. — A recent drug bust in Richland is one of the biggest drug seizures in Eastern Washington's history, with over 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills. Action News spoke with the FBI, the DEA, and the US Attorney's Office, to find out more about this growing problem in our state, and across the country.
Kennewick City Council holding special meeting on proposed wind farm this Tuesday
Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick City Council is holding a special meeting tomorrow evening, the main topic of discussion is the Horse Heaven Wind Project clean energy letter. December 19th marked the start of the public comment period, and that period ends February first of this year. The wind...
Ever and After Bridal Show packs the HAPO Center on Sunday
Pasco Wash. — Couples with June weddings are busy planning, and many headed to the Ever and After Bridal Show at the HAPO Center today. Complete with two fashion shows, the expo is highlighting everything from photographers, venues, and catering; to dresses, decorations, and of course wedding cakes. Organizers...
