Morrow County, OR

KEPR

Benton County Sheriff's Office recovers multiple stolen vehicles over the weekend

Benton County Wash. — A busy weekend for Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, who helped recover multiple stolen vehicles. Sheriff's Office leaders tell us there's been a recent increase in vehicles being stolen around the Tri-Cities, and that officers and deputies are pro-active in their search to bring closure to those who have experienced theft in our community.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

One injured after vehicle slams into Dollar General

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters of the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District have determined a Dollar General building suffered massive damage after a vehicle vs. building accident in Umatilla, OR. On Jan. 9, just before 7 p.m., Umatilla Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident. The incident was located...
UMATILLA, OR
KEPR

Kennewick Police and BCSO recover stolen car on Saturday

Benton County Wash. — Kennewick Police track down a stolen car this weekend. Saturday morning, Kennewick Police received a report that a 2020 Subaru Forester was stolen from a residence in West Kennewick. Reports say later, a family member recognized the car near Reata Road, and decided to follow....
KEPR

Kennewick City Council holding special meeting on proposed wind farm this Tuesday

Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick City Council is holding a special meeting tomorrow evening, the main topic of discussion is the Horse Heaven Wind Project clean energy letter. December 19th marked the start of the public comment period, and that period ends February first of this year. The wind...
KEPR

Ever and After Bridal Show packs the HAPO Center on Sunday

Pasco Wash. — Couples with June weddings are busy planning, and many headed to the Ever and After Bridal Show at the HAPO Center today. Complete with two fashion shows, the expo is highlighting everything from photographers, venues, and catering; to dresses, decorations, and of course wedding cakes. Organizers...
PASCO, WA

