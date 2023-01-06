ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

AGING IN PLACE: How to spot decline in older loved ones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior Home Care Specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage says her organization typically sees an increase in inquiries from families at the start of the new year. “The holiday season is a time when visiting family recognizes declines in loved ones. It may have highlighted the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Play coming to Roanoke looks at reaction to life-changing diagnosis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works opens January 12 with a one-woman play that is expected to connect with audiences. Written by Sarah Cosgrove and directed by John Bergman, this play is an honest look at a life-changing diagnosis. When hearing the words, “The...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns to the city January 20-29. Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. stopped by 7@4 to tell us what to expect... lunch and dinner options, price points and more.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Motivational speaker talks about connecting with teens

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brandon McCall is a motivational speaker and youth football coach who loves to help teens find their voices. He joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his own personal journey that has led him to spend time connecting with local teens. He has an...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

EARLY YEARS: Ideas for free family fun outdoors this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trying to get your kiddos outside more often? It’s easier, if you do it as a family. That’s according to Macaroni Kid Roanoke publisher Beth Bell. “A lot of these ideas I had are actually free, which is great for parents and families. But just around Roanoke, we have some free ways you can get outside,” say Bell.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills. However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Carvins Cove bald eagle diagnosed with avian influenza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle found at Carvins Cove died of avian influenza, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. The wildlife center received the bird December 8, 2022 after it was found dead in the cove, but the center’s veterinarian and medical team couldn’t determine the cause of death. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recommended sending the eagle to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where it was confirmed to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show headed to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Old Crow Medicine Show, known for “Wagon Wheel” among its well-known songs, is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke February 25, 2023. The Americana band, which began in 1998, is touring in support of its new and seventh studio...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Cardinal News adds reporter in Martinsville

As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Martinsville — Dean-Paul Stephens. We started in September 2021 with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. In July 2022, we added Grace Mamon in Danville. In September, we added Susan Cameron in Bristol. We’ve also recently brought on a part-time copy editor and a full-time digital audience engagement editor. With Dean-Paul’s arrival, our reporting staff is now up to five and our total staff size is eight full-timers plus one part-timer.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police Department to offer six-week youth training program

Danville, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is offering a Reimagining Juvenile Justice training from Feb. 1 to March 8. According to organizers, the six-week program will occur every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. They say the program is a free hands-on learning experience for anyone in the community who works with […]
DANVILLE, VA

