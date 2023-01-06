Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
AGING IN PLACE: How to spot decline in older loved ones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senior Home Care Specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage says her organization typically sees an increase in inquiries from families at the start of the new year. “The holiday season is a time when visiting family recognizes declines in loved ones. It may have highlighted the...
WDBJ7.com
Play coming to Roanoke looks at reaction to life-changing diagnosis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works opens January 12 with a one-woman play that is expected to connect with audiences. Written by Sarah Cosgrove and directed by John Bergman, this play is an honest look at a life-changing diagnosis. When hearing the words, “The...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week returns to the city January 20-29. Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. stopped by 7@4 to tell us what to expect... lunch and dinner options, price points and more.
WSLS
New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
WDBJ7.com
Motivational speaker talks about connecting with teens
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brandon McCall is a motivational speaker and youth football coach who loves to help teens find their voices. He joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his own personal journey that has led him to spend time connecting with local teens. He has an...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Ideas for free family fun outdoors this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trying to get your kiddos outside more often? It’s easier, if you do it as a family. That’s according to Macaroni Kid Roanoke publisher Beth Bell. “A lot of these ideas I had are actually free, which is great for parents and families. But just around Roanoke, we have some free ways you can get outside,” say Bell.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
WDBJ7.com
Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills. However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt...
WDBJ7.com
Carvins Cove bald eagle diagnosed with avian influenza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle found at Carvins Cove died of avian influenza, according to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. The wildlife center received the bird December 8, 2022 after it was found dead in the cove, but the center’s veterinarian and medical team couldn’t determine the cause of death. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recommended sending the eagle to the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where it was confirmed to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
WDBJ7.com
Former food truck ‘Tammy’s Grill’ will soon open as a restaurant in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant that Martinsville locals are most likely familiar with is opening soon. Naquias Johnson opened a food truck called Tammy’s Grill in 2018 in memory of his mother, who always pushed him to open his own restaurant. He started his business by setting up a food truck at the Walmart in Martinsville.
WDBJ7.com
Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show headed to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Berglund Center Release) - Old Crow Medicine Show, known for “Wagon Wheel” among its well-known songs, is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke February 25, 2023. The Americana band, which began in 1998, is touring in support of its new and seventh studio...
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
cardinalnews.org
Cardinal News adds reporter in Martinsville
As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Martinsville — Dean-Paul Stephens. We started in September 2021 with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. In July 2022, we added Grace Mamon in Danville. In September, we added Susan Cameron in Bristol. We’ve also recently brought on a part-time copy editor and a full-time digital audience engagement editor. With Dean-Paul’s arrival, our reporting staff is now up to five and our total staff size is eight full-timers plus one part-timer.
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Danville Police Department to offer six-week youth training program
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is offering a Reimagining Juvenile Justice training from Feb. 1 to March 8. According to organizers, the six-week program will occur every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. They say the program is a free hands-on learning experience for anyone in the community who works with […]
