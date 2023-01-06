Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations. “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - assists with heating and cooling bills and, when funds permit, emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services publishes third round of draft rules for adult-use cannabis program
The Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulation published a third round of draft program rules for the adult use of cannabis for those ages 21 and up in Missouri. Public feedback on this draft will be collected through Thursday, Jan. 12, through the online suggestion form.
Kait 8
$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til summer, but one state is taking it a step further to prepare for the warm weather. On Friday, Jan. 6 the State of Missouri announced a new...
kmmo.com
STATE SENATOR DENNY HOSKINS TO CONTINUE SERVING ON SEVERAL COMMITTEES
Missouri State Senator Denny Hoskins will continue to lead the Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee, having been reappointed chairman for the 102nd General Assembly. Hoskins will also serve as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the Insurance and Banking Committee and the Committee on Education and Workforce Development.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
abc17news.com
Forms now available for personal marijuana cultivation
Applications to grow your own marijuana for personal use are now open to residents 21 years old and older. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened information and forms to the public Saturday as Amendment 3 guidelines continue to be rolled out. The change also joins the newly released application to have sentences for certain marijuana crimes thrown out.
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance
There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
KFVS12
Missouri bills aim to make school meals free
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a push to make school lunches free for Missouri students. If signed into law, both House Bill 172 and Senate Bill 321 would make sure no student goes hungry. Those at one local district said the measures are a good idea. Palmyra superintendent Jason Harper...
St. Louis American
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri
With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about...
New Study Shows Why People Move to Missouri & Why They Leave
Many would like to explain people moving to or leaving a state in simple terms. The truth is much more complicated and that's the case for a new study that shows why people move to Missouri and why others leave. United Van Lines just shared their 46th annual national movers...
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday. The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6. The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have...
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
Agriculture Online
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
At the start of the new year, several Missouri cattlemen have reported their cattle dying of fescue foot. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it most often occurs, says University of Missouri Extension forage expert, Craig Roberts.
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage.
texasbreaking.com
One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?
The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
KFVS12
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 1