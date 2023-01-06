Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police in Troop G announced notable DWI arrests between December 31 and January 4. Each individual was released to a sober party after being processed and issued tickets returnable to their respective courts at a later date.
At around 6:49 p.m. on December 31, the State Police of Wilton stopped a vehicle on Route 9 for violating the Vehicle and Traffic Law. The operator, a Wilton resident, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and recorded a 0.18% BAC. Police also discovered the operator had a revoked driver’s license and a history of multiple DWI convictions over the past ten years.
Almost an hour later, State Police of New Scotland observed a vehicle hitting a guide rail on the I-90 on-ramp from I-85 in Albany. Police helped the uninjured driver exit the vehicle, but after investigation, took him into custody for DWI. The driver recorded a BAC of 0.23%.
On the night of January 1, the State Police of Wells responded to a vehicle that crashed into a rock embankment on State Route 30 in Hope. After police investigated the crash, the driver, a Gloverville resident, was arrested for DWI and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The driver recorded a BAC of 0.18%.
