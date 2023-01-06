Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
The Suburban Times
Seeking applications for board and commission positions
City of Puyallup announcement. Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:. To be considered for appointment, submit a complete application no later than 5:00 pm on...
The Suburban Times
Meet Odin and Colt
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Meet TPD’s newest K9’s, Odin & Colt! Working with their handlers, they finished over 400 hours of training, passed their WAC and WSPCA certifications, & are now out taking calls. Odin & Colt will be assisting patrol in tracking suspects, clearing buildings & finding evidence.
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: New clinic offers 24/7 vet care, specialty services
Clinics offering 24/7 emergency vet care on this side of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge are few and far between. Recent changes at Uptown Animal Hospital and the opening of a new 24/7 clinic on Kimball Drive, bring more pet care options for Gig Harbor residents and the surrounding region. Puget...
Seattle, Washington
Soaked Suspect Arrested at Lake Union Houseboat After Throwing Bicycle, Ladder, Himself in Water
Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he trespassed on several houseboats, attempted to steal a motorized vessel and a paddleboard, threw a bicycle and ladder into Lake Union, and eventually ended up in the water himself. At 5:20 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of Westlake Avenue North...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
State commission plans to recommend new airport site by June 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The debate over a new Puget Sound airport is about to get a lot more heated. On Monday, state lawmakers returned to work and are expected to get an earful in the months ahead about the idea of building a new airport about the size of Sea-Tac Airport.
Portion of train derails, crashes into power station in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station in south Seattle on Monday night. The slow-moving train, which was heading to west Seattle, crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
KING-5
Arrest made in overnight homicide investigation
Kitsap County deputies made an arrest in an overnight homicide investigation in Port Orchard. A 31-year-old man was found dead after responding to a shots fired cal.
KOMO News
Woman likely killed while moving cars in her South Hill driveway
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a woman was likely killed while she was moving cars in the driveway outside of her home in South Hill Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the home in the 7800 block of 165th St Ct E around 6 a.m....
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Establishes Office of Strategy
TACOMA, Wash. – With the adoption of the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget, a new Office of Strategy was established. “By bringing strategic oversight into a single focused unit, the City is better positioned to achieve the City Council’s overarching policy goals,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This new approach helps us maximize our collective impact and emerge stronger than ever. I look forward to seeing what we are able to achieve together.”
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
The Suburban Times
Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes Part 2
Submitted by Kevin Ballard. In the previous article I outlined statistics related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans in Washington state. Additionally, I stated that Washington remains one of 9 states that tie an income threshold to a disabled military veteran property tax exemption. There are 41 states that provide a property tax exemption in some form without requiring a disabled military veteran provide proof of income for him/herself and/or a spouse/partner for eligibility.
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
