Oildale, CA

DHS hands over reports regarding teen charged in mom’s killing

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Department of Human Services has provided court officials with records in relation to a teen girl charged with killing her mother .

Following a request by defense counsel, a DHS representative on Friday provided the court with a stack of records on Emily Evil Reznick. Judge Wendy Avila said she will review the documents, determine what portions need to be redacted and provide them to the defense.

The content of the records was not discussed in court. One of DHS’s functions is to investigate reports of suspected child abuse or neglect. Reznick wrote in letters from Juvenile Hall she suffered multiple incidents of physical abuse from her mother but still loved her.

She wrote she and her boyfriend, Nikolai Thorn Roach, fought back in self-defense when her mother tried to kill her. Roach is also charged in the killing of Michelle Louise Taylor , 54.

Taylor’s body was found July 7 in an Oildale home .

Defense counsel for both teens said they are still awaiting the coroner’s report on Taylor. Roach’s attorney, Keenan Perkins, said they’ve gone past the estimated four to five months the report was expected to take.

Avila asked the District Attorney’s office to follow up with the coroner and find out what’s causing the delay. The judge scheduled another hearing next month.

