HOUSTON — Lovie Smith has been fired as head coach of the Houston Texans. The team chair and CEO and general manager posted statements about the decision on Sunday night. Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record in his first and only season leading the Texans. With Houston's win over the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, the Texans missed out on the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft. The Chicago Bears hold the top pick and Houston will be on the clock second.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO